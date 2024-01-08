There was barely a moment when the St. Vincent de Paul High School gymnasium wasn’t roaring with cheers and chants in Friday night’s nail-biter of a game for the Mustangs’ varsity boys basketball team, which ultimately fell for the first time of the 2023-24 season in its league opener against Ukiah.

St. Vincent (16-1, 0-1) got on the board first with a 2-point field goal by senior Cole Williams, who scored 12 points for the Mustangs in their Jan. 5 matchup against Ukiah (12-5, 1-0). And even as the Wildcats kept up the pressure, the Mustangs held a 17-15 lead at the end of the first half.

But between some missed shots, intercepted plays and big rebound plays on Ukiah’s part, St. Vincent began to falter in the third quarter.

“We did not rebound free throws and that was the difference in the game,” said head coach Tom Bonfigli.

Senior Tony Zacarias was one of the scoring leaders for Ukiah, adding 15 points including two 3-pointers and two back-to-back field goals followed by a point at the line after being fouled in the third quarter, which took the lead away from the Mustangs. Senior Thomas Durnil also scored seven points and junior Omaurie Phillips-Porter scored five points, among others.

For St. Vincent, senior Sebastian Andrade led in scoring with 11 points including a 3-pointer. Others who scored for the Mustangs included sophomore Jack Mountanos, junior Tyler Chelew, senior Josh Malik, junior Justin Greco and senior Brett Ghisletta.

Even though the Mustangs fell short in the opening game of North Bay-Redwood league play, this year’s team has shown a great step up in progress compared to last season, when the Mustangs fell in all three matchups against Ukiah with scoring differences of 20 points or more.

Bonfigli noted the astonishing level of competition his team has put up on the court this year, as they opened the season with 16 straight wins.

“This is an excellent team.. This is a special team,” Bonfigli said. “We’re not done yet.”

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.