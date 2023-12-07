St. Vincent football team gets rousing send-off before trip to state title game

Just before St. Vincent de Paul football players loaded their bags onto a charter bus Thursday for a nearly six-and-a-half-hour journey from Petaluma to Pasadena — site of Friday night’s state championship game — the Mustangs huddled together after one final walk-through in their pads and helmets.

As players left the practice field for the long trip ahead, one person remained — head coach Trent Herzog, a calm, reserved but determined expression on his face as he lingered.

Herzog and his Mustangs are locked in.

Coming off one of the greatest wins in program history, the small private Catholic school’s football squad is looking to top it with a victory in Friday’s Division 6-AA finale against Wasco.

“We’ve been laser-focused the last three to four weeks,” Herzog said. “This team’s been unbelievable and we’re playing our best football, we’re getting healthy — it’s been an amazing ride and we’re gonna enjoy this last 48 hours together.”

Whether the long trip to Southern California is highlighted by a first-ever state championship for the school will be determined in Friday’s 4 p.m. game at Pasadena City College’s Robinson Stadium.

The Mustangs, who won the North Coast Section championship to secure a berth in the state postseason tournament, got to Friday’s game with a narrow 28-26 victory last week against Palo Alto, a longtime football powerhouse whose 2,000-student enrollment dwarfs St. Vincent’s 200.

As the minutes ticked down to their Thursday morning departure from campus, players were surrounded by a crowd of several hundred that included families, fellow students, school staff members and other well-wishers joining in the celebration.

“Really excited for the kids and the coaches and all of them that have been putting in all that work,” said Chris Casanovas, the father of starting quarterback Gabe Casanovas. “It's nice for them to see the culmination of all that hard work come together.”

As the St. Vincent cheer squad waved pompoms and some in the crowd used selfie sticks to raise their camera phones for a better view, a line of police vehicles and a fire engine prepared to escort the team bus through downtown Petaluma to Highway 101 south of town.

Casanovas, like many other parents of St. Vincent players, is making his own trip to Pasadena to watch his son take the field in Friday’s game.

“I’m just so excited to watch him play and enjoy it,” Casanovas said. “Just really honored for him to be able to be a part of this experience; he’s got great teammates and great coaches.”

Jim and Karen Casanovas, cousins of the Mustangs’ starting quarterback, were on hand Thursday to support Gabe and noted how impressive the St. Vincent team has been against bigger schools this season.

“This little school of 200 kids can generate this much interest and succeed like they have, they’re David amongst the Goliaths,” Jim Casanovas said. “It’s amazing.”

Thursday’s outpouring of support made an impression on the players, too.

“It’s a really special team,” sophomore wide receiver Jamison Malvesta said. “I’m really excited ... such a good group of guys and we all really care about each other and just want us to succeed.”

“I was excited to be here, be a part of it,” senior receiver Jack Davis said. “After the past two years, to finally make it here — big accomplishment.”

Herzog called the amount of love and support his program has received this season, especially during the past few weeks, “unbelievable” — and said he hopes his players lean on that sense of unity ahead of the biggest game of their season.

“The support’s been amazing, it’s been awesome,” Herzog said. “The community, the St. Vincent community, the Petaluma community, Sonoma County — I even got coaches calling me from as far away as Willits and Ukiah to, you know, San Francisco, just saying, go represent (and) good luck. We’re just super excited.”