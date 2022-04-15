St. Vincent mock trial team learns at state
The payoff for the St. Vincent High School mock trial team in the state competition was in the experience. After missing last season because of COVID restrictions, the Mock Trial State Tournament, sponsored by the Constitutional Rights Foundation was held virtually.
“I couldn’t be prouder of these kids,” said team coach Kenneth Blake, a former prosecuting attorney. It was an incredible educational experience.”
Because of COVID, the St. Vincent team went into the state competition with very little competitive experience. “We didn’t have a chance to hone our sills at the county level,” Blake explained.
Blake said the first of St. Vincent’s four rounds were “rough,” but after that the team settled down. “Our remaining three rounds were extraordinary,” he said. “I was blown away by how well the team competed.”
The young and inexperienced St. Vincent team won one of the final three rounds. “What they lacked in experience they compensated for with cleverness,” said Blake. “I think they surprised themselves. Our team has a very bright future. We are hoping to be back at state many more times. We have a couple of students who are as good, if not better, than any competitor in the state.”
Blake said that to be successful, students have to take the activity seriously, something the St. Vincent team learned at the state competition. “It is something students can do intellectually that is as competitive as sports are physically,” he explained. “This isn’t something you do casually.”
St. Vincent's team included student attorneys and specially prepared witnesses. All are important,” the teacher said. "The witnesses are just as important as the attorneys. Everyone has to do their part."
Different roles led to different experiences, but all agreed it was an experience that they can use to build on in the future.
Ava Sullivan said the competition was much different than practicing. “It made me realize how much more there is to a trial,” she said. “Arguing before the judge made it super real.’
Deven Hennelly played the part of a prep-trial attorney. “I focused on determining what a person’s Fourth Amendment (unreasonable searches and seizures) rights are,” he explained. “The competition allowed me to use my argumentative skills and to engage in intellectual battle.”
“I think we will be really competitive next year,” said Austin Rogelstead. “This was a building year. We finally know how it works. With more time and energy we will do better.”
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: