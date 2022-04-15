Subscribe

St. Vincent mock trial team learns at state

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 15, 2022, 10:40AM

A student’s reflection on the state Mock Trial experience

Ava Sullivan (left) and Emily Isetta were awarded Mock Trial scholarships to attend the UCLA Sumner Institute. (PHOTO COURTESY KENNETH BLAKE)

Emily Isetta is a sophomore at St. Vincent de Paul High School and a member of the school’s mock trial team. She and classmate Ava Sullivan received Mock Trial scholarships to attend the UCLA summer institute. She reflects on her experience after participating in the state mock trial competition.

When I was filling out my classes before entering freshman year I blindly chose mock trial as my elective for one reason and one reason only, I did not want to take drama. Now, I am a second-year Mock Trial student, who has just attended The Mock Trial State Finals and I am a recipient of a Mock Trial scholarship at the UCLA summer institute. To say this class may have changed my life is not an overstatement, as it has made me consider a future career in law. It has also changed how I look at myself academically. I now have confidence in what I say and how I say it. I can truthfully say that I am not done with mock trial and mock trial is not done with me, state competition has proven it.

“Motive, Means, Opportunity.” For the last couple of months, this ideology has been engraved into my mind, having no worth or meaning towards it. That was until the state mock trial competition. These few words have the power to send a man to prison, metaphorically speaking of course.

On the first day of the state finals it was the defense’s time to shine. I watched each of my defense teammates go one-by-one giving it their all, anxiously waiting for it to be my turn to present the following day. When that time came, I was a wreck, severely sick and extremely anxious. However, I loved every second of it. Every time an objection towards me was overruled, the adrenaline I felt when presenting my opening statement, or even the stress I underwent waiting to hear the verdict, made me want this to be my future even more.

For my final, last semester, I wrote about what makes a great trial attorney. I stated that it takes a great trial attorney to look past one's indifferences and to embody the ideology that everyone is innocent until proven guilty. Even though I still completely agree with that statement, the competition made me realize that it wasn't quite that simple. I now realize that to become a great trial attorney, you have to wholeheartedly believe in the innocence of your client and have trust in the people you are working with.

As my teacher, Kenneth Blake, put it, “A trial is like going to war, and the only army you have is your co-council.” He followed this by sharing a story from when he was a lawyer. He told us about the time he was the attorney for the family of a young girl who was taken advantage of by her step-grandfather. He said that through her testimony and the fact that he believed in her situation 100%, the grandfather was found guilty.

That made me remember that, even though we are arguing over made-up cases from a packet now, these fake trials can turn into real ones. Ones with real people and actual emotions and lives at stake.

The payoff for the St. Vincent High School mock trial team in the state competition was in the experience. After missing last season because of COVID restrictions, the Mock Trial State Tournament, sponsored by the Constitutional Rights Foundation was held virtually.

“I couldn’t be prouder of these kids,” said team coach Kenneth Blake, a former prosecuting attorney. It was an incredible educational experience.”

Because of COVID, the St. Vincent team went into the state competition with very little competitive experience. “We didn’t have a chance to hone our sills at the county level,” Blake explained.

Blake said the first of St. Vincent’s four rounds were “rough,” but after that the team settled down. “Our remaining three rounds were extraordinary,” he said. “I was blown away by how well the team competed.”

The young and inexperienced St. Vincent team won one of the final three rounds. “What they lacked in experience they compensated for with cleverness,” said Blake. “I think they surprised themselves. Our team has a very bright future. We are hoping to be back at state many more times. We have a couple of students who are as good, if not better, than any competitor in the state.”

Blake said that to be successful, students have to take the activity seriously, something the St. Vincent team learned at the state competition. “It is something students can do intellectually that is as competitive as sports are physically,” he explained. “This isn’t something you do casually.”

St. Vincent's team included student attorneys and specially prepared witnesses. All are important,” the teacher said. "The witnesses are just as important as the attorneys. Everyone has to do their part."

Different roles led to different experiences, but all agreed it was an experience that they can use to build on in the future.

Ava Sullivan said the competition was much different than practicing. “It made me realize how much more there is to a trial,” she said. “Arguing before the judge made it super real.’

Deven Hennelly played the part of a prep-trial attorney. “I focused on determining what a person’s Fourth Amendment (unreasonable searches and seizures) rights are,” he explained. “The competition allowed me to use my argumentative skills and to engage in intellectual battle.”

“I think we will be really competitive next year,” said Austin Rogelstead. “This was a building year. We finally know how it works. With more time and energy we will do better.”

A student’s reflection on the state Mock Trial experience

Ava Sullivan (left) and Emily Isetta were awarded Mock Trial scholarships to attend the UCLA Sumner Institute. (PHOTO COURTESY KENNETH BLAKE)

Emily Isetta is a sophomore at St. Vincent de Paul High School and a member of the school’s mock trial team. She and classmate Ava Sullivan received Mock Trial scholarships to attend the UCLA summer institute. She reflects on her experience after participating in the state mock trial competition.

When I was filling out my classes before entering freshman year I blindly chose mock trial as my elective for one reason and one reason only, I did not want to take drama. Now, I am a second-year Mock Trial student, who has just attended The Mock Trial State Finals and I am a recipient of a Mock Trial scholarship at the UCLA summer institute. To say this class may have changed my life is not an overstatement, as it has made me consider a future career in law. It has also changed how I look at myself academically. I now have confidence in what I say and how I say it. I can truthfully say that I am not done with mock trial and mock trial is not done with me, state competition has proven it.

“Motive, Means, Opportunity.” For the last couple of months, this ideology has been engraved into my mind, having no worth or meaning towards it. That was until the state mock trial competition. These few words have the power to send a man to prison, metaphorically speaking of course.

On the first day of the state finals it was the defense’s time to shine. I watched each of my defense teammates go one-by-one giving it their all, anxiously waiting for it to be my turn to present the following day. When that time came, I was a wreck, severely sick and extremely anxious. However, I loved every second of it. Every time an objection towards me was overruled, the adrenaline I felt when presenting my opening statement, or even the stress I underwent waiting to hear the verdict, made me want this to be my future even more.

For my final, last semester, I wrote about what makes a great trial attorney. I stated that it takes a great trial attorney to look past one's indifferences and to embody the ideology that everyone is innocent until proven guilty. Even though I still completely agree with that statement, the competition made me realize that it wasn't quite that simple. I now realize that to become a great trial attorney, you have to wholeheartedly believe in the innocence of your client and have trust in the people you are working with.

As my teacher, Kenneth Blake, put it, “A trial is like going to war, and the only army you have is your co-council.” He followed this by sharing a story from when he was a lawyer. He told us about the time he was the attorney for the family of a young girl who was taken advantage of by her step-grandfather. He said that through her testimony and the fact that he believed in her situation 100%, the grandfather was found guilty.

That made me remember that, even though we are arguing over made-up cases from a packet now, these fake trials can turn into real ones. Ones with real people and actual emotions and lives at stake.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette