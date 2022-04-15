Emily Isetta is a sophomore at St. Vincent de Paul High School and a member of the school’s mock trial team. She and classmate Ava Sullivan received Mock Trial scholarships to attend the UCLA summer institute. She reflects on her experience after participating in the state mock trial competition.

When I was filling out my classes before entering freshman year I blindly chose mock trial as my elective for one reason and one reason only, I did not want to take drama. Now, I am a second-year Mock Trial student, who has just attended The Mock Trial State Finals and I am a recipient of a Mock Trial scholarship at the UCLA summer institute. To say this class may have changed my life is not an overstatement, as it has made me consider a future career in law. It has also changed how I look at myself academically. I now have confidence in what I say and how I say it. I can truthfully say that I am not done with mock trial and mock trial is not done with me, state competition has proven it.

“Motive, Means, Opportunity.” For the last couple of months, this ideology has been engraved into my mind, having no worth or meaning towards it. That was until the state mock trial competition. These few words have the power to send a man to prison, metaphorically speaking of course.

On the first day of the state finals it was the defense’s time to shine. I watched each of my defense teammates go one-by-one giving it their all, anxiously waiting for it to be my turn to present the following day. When that time came, I was a wreck, severely sick and extremely anxious. However, I loved every second of it. Every time an objection towards me was overruled, the adrenaline I felt when presenting my opening statement, or even the stress I underwent waiting to hear the verdict, made me want this to be my future even more.

For my final, last semester, I wrote about what makes a great trial attorney. I stated that it takes a great trial attorney to look past one's indifferences and to embody the ideology that everyone is innocent until proven guilty. Even though I still completely agree with that statement, the competition made me realize that it wasn't quite that simple. I now realize that to become a great trial attorney, you have to wholeheartedly believe in the innocence of your client and have trust in the people you are working with.

As my teacher, Kenneth Blake, put it, “A trial is like going to war, and the only army you have is your co-council.” He followed this by sharing a story from when he was a lawyer. He told us about the time he was the attorney for the family of a young girl who was taken advantage of by her step-grandfather. He said that through her testimony and the fact that he believed in her situation 100%, the grandfather was found guilty.

That made me remember that, even though we are arguing over made-up cases from a packet now, these fake trials can turn into real ones. Ones with real people and actual emotions and lives at stake.