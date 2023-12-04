Standoff exposes rift between outpatient drug treatment provider and Sonoma County health department, services at risk

DAAC is the only Sonoma County provider of outpatient substance abuse treatment services to low-income residents referred by the county.|
JEREMY HAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 4, 2023, 7:32AM
The day before Thanksgiving, at 11:52 a.m., Michael O’Brien emailed a letter to Tina Rivera, director of Sonoma County’s Department of Health Services, and the five county supervisors.

The Nov. 22 letter marked a new low in the relationship between the health services department and Center Point DAAC, the only organization the county contracts with to provide outpatient drug and alcohol treatment in Sonoma County for low-income residents.

O’Brien, regional director of Center Point DAAC, or DAAC as the organization is commonly known, wrote that the nonprofit was immediately “suspending all admissions” to its outpatient treatment programs “in preparation for a shutdown of services.”

The reason, O’Brien said in the letter, was that at a Nov. 17 meeting, Rivera’s staff had said the maximum it would pay DAAC in the 2023-24 fiscal year was $338,583. But the nonprofit, he wrote, having been repeatedly assured by the county that it would be paid for services it delivered, had already spent $745,810 on services for county referrals since July, the start of the fiscal year. (Last year, the county paid DAAC about $2 million for its services.)

DAAC is the only Sonoma County provider of outpatient substance abuse treatment services to low-income residents referred by the county. Were it to shut the programs O’Brien said it was preparing to, that would eliminate about 200 treatment slots for adolescents, adults including women who are pregnant or have recently given birth, and people sent to treatment from court.

In a Nov. 24 interview, O’Brien said, “We have an ethical responsibility to not enroll clients in programs that we think we have to shut down right away. It's just unethical to do that. So we made the decision that we needed to suspend admissions immediately.”

The missive to Rivera and the supervisors was the latest turn in a protracted dispute between the county and DAAC, with which it has contracted for at least four decades. The relationship was already strained because the health services department in June replaced DAAC as operator of the county’s lone residential alcohol and drug detox center for low-income residents, Orenda Center.

“We're probably at our worst point in years,” said O’Brien, speaking about DAAC’s relationship with the department. “There's definitely a continuing decline in trust.”

Rivera, in an interview Friday, said: “We don't feel that we have an issue with DAAC as far as a relationship issue. We absolutely appreciate the services and supports that they provide to our community. We could not do this work without them. So we have no personal issues with the leadership of DAAC. We have no axe to grind with DAAC.”

She said: “Negotiations had just begun. So it was a surprise to receive such a communication that they were stopping services and were not going to take any more referrals. All of us were quite shocked.”

Numbers are in question

The standoff comes not long after multiple organizations that the department contracts with to provide homelessness and substance use treatment services complained about delayed payments and contracts.

For months, providers including DAAC delivered services but went unpaid while contracts were finalized, although the county had said payments would continue in the interim.

Meanwhile, St. Vincent de Paul Sonoma County is accusing the health department of misleading it on the bidding process for a homeless housing site that the charity has managed for five years, unfairly denying it an opportunity to continue in that role.

The department started issuing checks to providers after The Press Democrat reported in November that they were having to take out loans to cover expenses while waiting to be paid. Most providers have said they are also now in possession of contracts with the department.

DAAC, however, declined to sign a proffered contract because it proposed a maximum payment well below the cost of services the nonprofit has already delivered, O’Brien said.

Each year, the county establishes the rates it will pay service providers for their services and renegotiates those contracts. Typically, the contractors bill to be reimbursed for services delivered.

Health services department staff say they told O’Brien on Nov. 17 that they need to determine whether DAAC is applying the correct rates to its requests for reimbursement and whether all the services the department has been billed for were medically necessary.

“We need to go in and do an analysis,” said Jan Cobaleda-Kegler, director of the health services department’s behavioral health division. “We need to review from our end exactly what services have actually been entered into the system.

"You say you did this. Give us a little bit more time so we can analyze this and really cross our T's and dot our I's,“ she said.

O’Brien said the department administers and has continual access to SmartCare, the electronic health records system that contains the data about what services are being provided and billed for, and shouldn’t have been taken aback by DAAC’s numbers.

“They can see everything that's happening with DAAC in real time of when those services happen,” he said. “They could see all this information and then they were acting surprised.”

'Full on alarm’

On Nov. 22, a flurry of emails led to DAAC resuming admissions for the short term.

At 1:04 p.m. that day, a health services official replied to O’Brien, saying DAAC’s calculations were being reviewed and “we ask that you lift this suspension while we complete this analysis.“ The official, Nathan Hobbs, interim substance use disorder section manager, also proposed a follow-up meeting on Dec. 6.

O’Brien replied: “If the county is willing to provide written assurance that Drug Abuse Alternatives Center will be paid for legitimate and medically necessary services rendered thus far this fiscal year, we will be willing to lift the suspension on admissions.”

In a 2:30 p.m. email, Hobbs wrote that the department would “compensate DAAC for legitimate and medically necessary services rendered to Sonoma County beneficiaries provided through” Dec. 6.

By 2:36 p.m., O’Brien had agreed to resume program admissions “until we meet again.”

The stakes are high.

"That relationship needs to get fixed and fixed as quickly as possible because for the major provider of substance abuse services to say, ‘Hey, we're not going to take any more of your referrals because you're not paying us properly, that's a full-on alarm,“ said Shirlee Zane, a county supervisor from 2008 to 2020 and an ardent advocate for substance abuse and mental health services.

“That means somebody is not going to get services. And we know what happens when people don't get services. They become homeless. They become worse in terms of their addiction and that leads to all kinds of other issues,” said Zane, who as former CEO of the Council on Aging, also views the issue through the lens of a nonprofit’s needs.

An ongoing dispute

The backdrop to the current differences between DAAC and the health services department has several pieces to it but essentially boils down to three questions.

  • First, does DAAC owe the department $318,000 for payments it received during a two-year period when a DAAC employee who wasn’t adequately licensed to do so was determining medical necessity for services that qualified for reimbursement? That meant the nonprofit was out of compliance with state regulations, Rivera said, adding that DAAC was responsible for being in compliance once it signed the contract with her department.

O’Brien maintains that health service department officials were aware of the DAAC employee’s license status — and, in fact, approved that person for that role by giving them access to the health records system — and, regardless, did not raise or act to correct the issue in a timely manner.

  • Second, does the department still owe DAAC $164,000 for services at the Orenda Center detox center that DAAC ran until June, when the county switched its contractors for the center?
  • Third, and of most immediate importance to O’Brien, how much of the cost of the services that DAAC says it has provided this year will the department reimburse it for?

“Make no mistake about it, if the county sticks to their number, all those programs will shut down; 100% will shut down, and there is no question about that,” O’Brien said.

Sending patients out of county

The Press Democrat contacted all five county supervisors about the situation.

First District Supervisor Susan Gorin said in a text message that she did not know the details of the letter or the background to the issue and could not “comment knowledgeably.”

Fourth District Supervisor James Gore did not respond to a telephone inquiry left with his staff.

Fifth District Supervisor Lynda Hopkins was ill and unavailable for an interview. (In a text message, Hopkins said she “followed up directly” with County Administrator Christina Rivera and that “my understanding is that DAAC is continuing to accept new patients and will not make any changes to protocol at least until ”Dec. 6 when staff are expected to complete their fiscal analysis.”)

Second District Supervisor David Rabbit said the situation needs to be resolved but exposes a flaw in the county’s system in which one agency, DAAC, is providing all outpatient treatment services.

“We have 3,000 nonprofits in this county. We rely on too few for probably too much,” said Rabbit. “I'm less concerned about the individual nonprofit ... I'm more concerned about the services that that they're contracted to provide.”

He added: “We need to make sure if DAAC's not willing to or doesn't want to continue, then we need to have a transition period and move it to a new provider.”

Third District Supervisor and board chairperson Chris Coursey said, “DAAC has been part of this community for a long time and I hope we can work this out.” But he also suggested O’Brien had acted hastily.

“This communication from DAAC came a week after a meeting on these issues. DAAC apparently didn't feel like they got an answer back from that meeting soon enough. I think it's very unfortunate that they chose this as a way to force the issue, particularly the timing of it, on a holiday week,” Coursey said.

He said that he was not involved in the negotiations but that he had urged both health department staff and DAAC to “work it out and I have not heard anyone say that is not possible.”

The impact of DAAC shutting down its programs, Rivera said, “would be significant. It would be detrimental. Would it cripple us? What we would have to do is send our clients out of county, and we don't want to have to do that because it's always best as we're serving our local community to keep families here locally.”

Meanwhile, said O’Brien, as Wednesday’s meeting approaches, “We'll be holding our breath to see if everything stops or if we get paid.”

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay.

