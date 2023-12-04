The day before Thanksgiving, at 11:52 a.m., Michael O’Brien emailed a letter to Tina Rivera, director of Sonoma County’s Department of Health Services, and the five county supervisors.

The Nov. 22 letter marked a new low in the relationship between the health services department and Center Point DAAC, the only organization the county contracts with to provide outpatient drug and alcohol treatment in Sonoma County for low-income residents.

O’Brien, regional director of Center Point DAAC, or DAAC as the organization is commonly known, wrote that the nonprofit was immediately “suspending all admissions” to its outpatient treatment programs “in preparation for a shutdown of services.”

The reason, O’Brien said in the letter, was that at a Nov. 17 meeting, Rivera’s staff had said the maximum it would pay DAAC in the 2023-24 fiscal year was $338,583. But the nonprofit, he wrote, having been repeatedly assured by the county that it would be paid for services it delivered, had already spent $745,810 on services for county referrals since July, the start of the fiscal year. (Last year, the county paid DAAC about $2 million for its services.)

DAAC is the only Sonoma County provider of outpatient substance abuse treatment services to low-income residents referred by the county. Were it to shut the programs O’Brien said it was preparing to, that would eliminate about 200 treatment slots for adolescents, adults including women who are pregnant or have recently given birth, and people sent to treatment from court.

In a Nov. 24 interview, O’Brien said, “We have an ethical responsibility to not enroll clients in programs that we think we have to shut down right away. It's just unethical to do that. So we made the decision that we needed to suspend admissions immediately.”

The missive to Rivera and the supervisors was the latest turn in a protracted dispute between the county and DAAC, with which it has contracted for at least four decades. The relationship was already strained because the health services department in June replaced DAAC as operator of the county’s lone residential alcohol and drug detox center for low-income residents, Orenda Center.

“We're probably at our worst point in years,” said O’Brien, speaking about DAAC’s relationship with the department. “There's definitely a continuing decline in trust.”

Rivera, in an interview Friday, said: “We don't feel that we have an issue with DAAC as far as a relationship issue. We absolutely appreciate the services and supports that they provide to our community. We could not do this work without them. So we have no personal issues with the leadership of DAAC. We have no axe to grind with DAAC.”

She said: “Negotiations had just begun. So it was a surprise to receive such a communication that they were stopping services and were not going to take any more referrals. All of us were quite shocked.”

Numbers are in question

The standoff comes not long after multiple organizations that the department contracts with to provide homelessness and substance use treatment services complained about delayed payments and contracts.

For months, providers including DAAC delivered services but went unpaid while contracts were finalized, although the county had said payments would continue in the interim.

Meanwhile, St. Vincent de Paul Sonoma County is accusing the health department of misleading it on the bidding process for a homeless housing site that the charity has managed for five years, unfairly denying it an opportunity to continue in that role.

The department started issuing checks to providers after The Press Democrat reported in November that they were having to take out loans to cover expenses while waiting to be paid. Most providers have said they are also now in possession of contracts with the department.

DAAC, however, declined to sign a proffered contract because it proposed a maximum payment well below the cost of services the nonprofit has already delivered, O’Brien said.

Each year, the county establishes the rates it will pay service providers for their services and renegotiates those contracts. Typically, the contractors bill to be reimbursed for services delivered.

Health services department staff say they told O’Brien on Nov. 17 that they need to determine whether DAAC is applying the correct rates to its requests for reimbursement and whether all the services the department has been billed for were medically necessary.

“We need to go in and do an analysis,” said Jan Cobaleda-Kegler, director of the health services department’s behavioral health division. “We need to review from our end exactly what services have actually been entered into the system.