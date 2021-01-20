Standoff in El Verano leads to arrest in Petaluma murder

The suspect in a Petaluma murder was arrested in El Verano late Monday evening, Jan. 18, following a six-hour standoff in the residential community next to the city of Sonoma.

Arrested was Lloban Martinez Soto, 38, of Santa Rosa. He had been hiding in a home on Center Street near Bay and Grove since late afternoon, where he had fled following the the discovery of the shooting death of a Petaluma resident earlier in the day, on Casa Grande Road near Old Adobe Road at 2:40 p.m.

Victim of the homicide was identified as Jesus Mendez, 34, also of Santa Rosa. Deputies found Mendez in a carport suffering from gunshot wounds. Mendez was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

As part of the ongoing investigation of the murder scene, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office put out a “be on the lookout” notice for a vehicle on Highway 12, at 4:11 p.m., based on a witness description of a red car fleeing the scene of the homicide.

A Sheriff’s deputy in Sonoma Valley saw the vehicle and gave chase, but the car managed to elude the deputy. It was later found abandoned in the 19000 block of Bay Street, near the intersection of Grove.

Acting on information investigators had uncovered, deputies surrounded a house in the 700 block of Center Street, a block away, and after broadcasting announcements to surrender all occupants of the house evacuated, aside from the suspect.

Shortly afterward a Nixle alert was distributed saying, “The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in the area of Grove St and Bay St in the El Verano area of the Sonoma Valley,” asking people to stay out of the area.

Residents reported multiple marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles, including a large Humvee marked “SWAT” and a CHP helicopter circling overhead.

The standoff continued for several hours as the Sheriff’s Office SWAT and hostage negotiations teams responded to the house.

At some point in the evening neighbors reported flash-bang grenades and possibly a series of gunshots, not yet confirmed by the Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10 p.m, Nikki Constantino posted on Nextdoor, “Gun shots are being fired, they are still yelling for him to come out with his hands up on the loud speaker. We can tell it’s getting more intense by the tone of the officers voice. We can’t see anything but it doesn’t sound good.”

Juan Valencia of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that flash bangs and tear gas were used, but there was no gunfire.

According to the press release issued on social media on Tuesday afternoon “Martinez Soto remained barricaded inside the home for approximately 6 hours before he surrendered. Martinez Soto was taken into custody and later booked into the Sonoma County Jail for murder. He is being held on a no-bail warrant. No additional people were found inside the house.”

The sheriff’s office finally issued an all-clear advisory at 10:11 p.m., reading, “Police activity in the area has concluded, thank you for your patience.”

This is an ongoing story, please check back for updates.