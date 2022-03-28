Star-watchers get a touch of Hollywood at Sebastopol Oscars viewing party

The Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol rolled out a red carpet and colorful balloons Sunday evening for those who love movies and the Oscars.

In anticipation of the 94th Academy Awards, some of the nearly 100 attendees of the 2022 Awards Night Viewing Party donned sparkly attire and pearls, while others wore costumes that represented their favorite nominated films.

“Movies are literature,” said Susana Tolchard, 58. “It’s about the human experience. I grew up writing plays as a kid. I’ve always loved them.”

The Bodega Bay resident, who wore a Western-inspired hat, said she grew up watching the Oscars with her family in Argentina.

Tolchard added that she was rooting for the 2021 western drama “The Power of the Dog,” which had been nominated for 12 awards, including Best Picture.

By Sunday evening, 70 of 100 available tickets had been sold according to Ky Boyd, owner of the Rialto Cinemas and Sunday night’s in-theater host of the party.

Despite a chance for rain and ongoing precautions in place to protect against COVID-19, Boyd was optimistic that more attendees would trickle in Sunday evening to make a full house.

One attendee from Forestville who used to live near the theater noted that it was her sixth time attending the viewing party. She said she walks to the theater often to watch movies.

“I’m rooting for ‘CODA’ for Best Picture this year. It was great. I think ‘The Power of the Dog’ is probably going to win Best Picture since it’s gotten traction though,” Gretchen Ehnes, 56, said. “Personally I thought it was pretty slow and boring. The characters were unlikable, too.”

Besides those two films, this year’s Best Picture nominees included “Belfast,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” and “West Side Story.”

The annual viewing party in Sebastopol was last held in February 2020, about a month before the coronavirus pandemic.

Typically, the viewing party offers seats to 250 people. This year’s event was capped at 100 attendees. Masks were required inside and attendees needed to make reservations.

The viewing party benefits local nonprofit organization Food For Thought. Founded in 1988, the organization provides groceries, vitamins and nutritional counseling to people living with serious medical conditions in Sonoma County.

