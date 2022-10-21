State agencies, Petaluma police conduct homeless sweep under Highway 101

Petaluma police confirmed this week that authorities removed several homeless people Monday morning from the area around the Highway 101 underpass at Lakeville Highway.

The number of people removed varied from eight to more than 20, depending on who gave the estimate.

The Oct. 17 sweep was led by Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol because the state owns and manages that property under the freeway, said Petaluma police Lt. Tim Lyons. Petaluma officers and social workers were present as well, he said.

“Obviously we have some resources here in Petaluma,” Lyons said. “The (COTS) shelter is basically down the street. … COTS went out there and contacted all the camps. Our local SAFE teams went out there, and also our Downtown Streets team went out there, offering resources.”

Caltrans spokesperson Jeffrey Weiss also confirmed the Monday-morning sweep, stating in an email that “Caltrans removed this encampment due to the safety issues it presented, including the presence of propane tanks and campfires that pose a risk of creating a wildfire that could threaten nearby homes.”

In all, Weiss said, 10 people were removed from the site, which includes the Lakeville side and the river side of the state-owned area beneath the freeway. That number differed from Lyons’ estimate of eight people, and from the estimate by a COTS spokesperson of 20 to 25 people living there.

Perceptions of the sweep differed as well, with homeless advocates charging authorities with physically abusing the people being removed, and of mishandling their possessions.

“They just went out there and just bulldozed and put (their property) in dumpsters,” said one advocate, who asked not to be named. Another person present during the sweep posted a Facebook video claiming she was assaulted by a CHP officer during the sweep, and that she was arrested and her belongings “stolen.”

Lyons disputed claims regarding stolen property, saying that when necessary valuables are held by police for safekeeping for up to 90 days until people can reclaim it. He said the woman with the Facebook video, who is known to them, had a bike and backpack when she was arrested that Petaluma police hung onto, and that by Wednesday it had already been returned.

Weiss referred questions regarding the alleged assault to the CHP, which did not return requests for comment.

State officials posted a “Notice to vacate illegal campsite” under the freeway on Friday. Asked whether those being removed were the same people removed from Steamer Landing last June, Lyons said some were, but not all.

Jamieson Bunn, a spokesperson for COTS, said members of the nearby shelter “supported the PPD by connecting with encampment residents interested in shelter.” Ultimately, Bunn said, only two people from the encampment came to Mary Isaak Center, because “those who lived at this encampment are resistant to coming inside anywhere.”

Separately, Lyons noted that “Some people have already been banned (from COTS) for breaking the rules at the shelter, so they’re not allowed back.”

In general, he said, Petaluma takes a “services first” approach to homelessness, because simply incarcerating people doesn’t help.

Lyons spoke of a 72-year-old woman with a drug addiction living for years on the streets in Petaluma: “We arrested her literally almost a hundred times over the last seven years,” he said. “We’re arresting her trying to get her some help. Finally, she just overdosed and died. That was a human being.”