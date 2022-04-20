State agency warns dog owners to beware of salmon poisoning disease

State fish and wildlife officials are warning dog owners to beware of feeding their dogs raw fish that could be infected with salmon poisoning disease.

Although the incidence of the disease has not increased this year, the agency sent out a reminder earlier this month that nanophyetes salmincola occurs naturally in Northern California waters, and consumption of infected fish is potentially fatal to dogs if gone untreated.

“It’s just something we want to make sure pet owners are aware of,” said Jason Julienne, a senior environmental scientist for the north central region of the state. “A few years ago there was some incidence of this and some dogs died. We just want them to be vigilant.”

A bacteria-like organism is transmitted by parasitic flatworms, or flukes, and most of the northern part of the state is considered to be their native range. The agency is advising dog owners to keep their pets away from raw salmon, steelhead trout and other freshwater fish carcasses.

“An angler or someone hiking along a stream could give their dog raw fish,” Julienne said.

Cold smoked fish could also be infected with the organism if it doesn’t reach the temperature it should be to kill it, he said, but he added, “We’re not concerned with fish in your local deli. Our concern is if you are fishing for trout in one of our streams.”

He said no dogs have died from it this year, and the symptoms are similar to those of distemper.

If a dog is suspected of eating raw fish, owners should look for a rise in body temperature, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, listlessness and/or rapid weight loss, according to the agency. If dogs exhibit those signs, it’s recommended that you take your dog to a veterinarian right away.

The disease is treatable if caught in time. Ninety percent of dogs die, usually within two weeks of eating infected fish, if they’re not treated, according to the announcement by the state department.

Lake Ralphine in Sonoma County, a reservoir in Howarth Memorial Park in Santa Rosa, receives stocked fish from the CDFW, but Julienne said “any stocked fish (at any location) would increase the opportunity for (the disease) to occur. They may receive fish from an area that has that bacteria in the flatworms.”

