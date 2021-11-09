State Sen. Bill Dodd hosts virtual town hall on racial justice

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a virtual town hall on police reform and racial justice on Nov. 16.

Featured panelists will include California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, and the Dean of UC Davis’ Law School Kevin R. Johnson.

The event will live stream starting at 6 p.m. on YouTube, Facebook, SonomaTV.org and sd03.senate.ca.gov. Radio listeners can tune into KSVY 91.3 FM to listen to the virtual meeting.

Panelists will answer both pre-submitted and live questions. To submit a question, email townhall@ksvy.org, or call 707-933-9133 to ask a question during the meeting.