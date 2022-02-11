Steamer Landing encampment to stay in place another month

Petaluma city officials’ months-long effort to close a homeless encampment near the city’s Steamer Landing Parkhas been put off for at least another month, allowing campers to remain for the time being.

A hearing on the temporary restraining order granted to encampment residents was expected to take place Feb. 11, but was postponed until 1:30 p.m. March 3, according to court records. In the meantime, city officials are seeking to take at least some action at the campsite, which has been active for much of the past year.

“We’re hoping the Court will allow us to enter the encampment and address the concerns of the community, such as the fire risk, potential contamination of water, and other health and safety concerns of the entire community,” Assistant City Attorney Jordan Green said in an emailed statement Thursday. “The city’s efforts to assist the unsheltered community members have been ongoing since before this lawsuit was filed and will continue long after the litigation, regardless of the result.”

Multiple requests for comment to the residents’ attorney, Colleen O’Neal, by phone, text and email were not immediately returned.

The protracted legal battle began Oct. 5 when nearly two dozen encampment residents filed an injunction request to keep Petaluma Police from removing people from the site near the SMART tracks off D Street. U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen granted the injunction, and extended it twice thereafter, following a series of hearings.

The latest postponement comes after residents and city officials gave hours of testimony during a December hearing. At the hearing, Chen appeared to lean toward lifting a previously issued injunction, citing the city’s range of efforts to find shelter options for the residents elsewhere.

“COTS, the DST and the County IMD Team have been working in collaboration to offer services and shelter opportunities to the community members at Steamer Landing,” Green said in the email, adding that the hearing postponement will not affect consistent outreach efforts from those teams.

According to the 2020 census, nearly 300 residents were considered homeless in Petaluma.

Though the number of campers fluctuates each day at Steamer Landing, Green said, about 25-30 residents remain at the site, with about 28 total tents.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.