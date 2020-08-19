Ice cream in high demand as Petaluma bakes in heat

Triple-digit temperatures. Tropical humidity. Spectacular lightning and thunder. Even a rare August downpour.

The past week brought a flurry of weird weather as a trough of high pressure from the southwest parked over Northern California met a tropical storm from Mexico. The result was weather more like that of Hawaii than Petaluma.

On Friday, the mercury soared to 104 degrees in Petaluma, breaking the previous high for the day of 99 degrees set last year. The highest temperature ever recorded in Petaluma was 110 on June 2, 1960.

About the only people who welcomed the extreme heat were purveyors of cold treats, like Wicked Slush in Helen Putnam Plaza.

“It was gangbusters,” said Juliet Pokorny, a co-owner of the shop that sells the concoction of flavored ice and soft serve. “It was really nice to have people out supporting us.”

Pokorny said business has been sluggish since the coronavirus pandemic, with about 40% of the normal traffic. However, on Friday and Saturday, the two hottest days of the past week, a socially-distanced line stretched out the door.

“So many people came from all over just to get something cold,” she said. “We did about 75% of what we normally could do. The hot August weather helps us make up for lost time.”

Sunday and Monday, Petaluma residents woke up to a dazzling display of lightning and rumbling thunder.

Ryan Wallbrun, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service said a plume of moist air from Tropical Storm Fausto off the Baja California coast collided with the high ridge that was causing the heat wave. The collision caused a rare August shower.

“By dumb luck, it took aim at the Bay Area,” he said. “It is unusual to get a monsoon push during a heat event. We hit the lottery in terms of lining that up.”

The storm soaked Petaluma with more rain — .15 inch — than the .06 inch it normally gets in the entire month of August. Winds up to 60 mph and lightning sparked several wildfires in the parched brush across the Bay Area, including at least seven small blazes in Sonoma County.

The heat and storm combined to knock out power to thousands of Sonoma County residents. The California Independent System Operator issued rolling blackouts starting on Friday during the intense heat and asked people to limit their energy use to deal with increased demand.

After the storm passed, high temperatures again scorched the region to start the week. Petaluma opened the Lucchesi Park Community Center as a cooling station from Monday to Wednesday. About a dozen people stopped by the center on Tuesday, when temperatures topped 90 degrees.

Like most Petalumans, Ralph Kier and his wife, Marilyn Johnson Kier don’t have air conditioning. So, they came to the cooling center to check emails and drink cold water.

“I’m hearing an ice cream cone calling my name,” said Kier as he readied to leave.

Officials at the cooling center were enforcing mask wearing and social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19. The heat emergency was a preview of sorts for the coming fire season, when officials fear twin disasters of wildfires and a pandemic that has already infected more than 4,400 countywide.

“While it remains critical for everyone to practice safe social distancing and to avoid large groups during this COVID-19 pandemic, the County encourages individuals to take what immediate actions are needed — such as visiting cooling stations or going to a neighbor's air-conditioned home — to protect their health and safety during this period of high heat,” a county heat advisory said.

Some people tried to beat the heat in other ways. The Petaluma Swim Center was at its maximum capacity, which has been reduced during the pandemic, manager Chelsea Silva said. The pool next to the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds is only open for lap swimming these days, and only with an online reservation, Silva said.

“It’s been extremely busy,” she said. “Our reservations fill up within hours. ... People are very happy to get a swim in.”

Lala’s Creamery in downtown Petaluma was so swamped over the weekend they ran out of several flavor of ice cream, shift manager Ali Dalfing said. She said customers waited in line outside the door. It is a precaution the store has taken to limit in store customers, but the line was unusually long during the heat wave.

“It’s always good to sell a lot of ice cream,” she said. “Anything is great on a hot day.”

