Stephen Owens takes on challenges of Two Rock Elementary

Directing the one-school Two Rock Union School District is challenging in the best of times, and the 2020-2021 school year is certainly not the best of times.

Meeting the challenges, and there are more than one, is now the charge of new superintendent/principal Stephen Owens, who has spent the majority of his career in education in secondary schools, most recently as assistant principal at Casa Grande High School.

Among the challenges facing any Two Rock School leader is the tenuousness of the school’s student population. Around 60 percent of its students come from Coast Guard families stationed at the nearby Coast Guard Training Center. Once a training cycle is completed, many Coast Guard families move to other assignments leading to a constantly changing student body.

Another large number of Two Rock students are English is a Second Language students living with families on widespread area dairy and other ranches.

Stephen Owens (Two Rock Union School District photo)

Added to the Two Rock challenges is that they are faced with a school that is closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Of course, distance learning and Zoom classes are an educational way of life all schools in the Bay Area must deal with, but there is a special problem in Two Rock’s rural school district.

“Our biggest problem is internet connectivity,” Owens said. “We bought some hotspots, but not everyone can get connected.”

But Two Rock is making it work. “We have a very good staff,” Owens said. “They are really good teachers and have worked hard at adapting.. By and large the kids are doing pretty good.”

Owens has strong affinity for Coast Guard families. Before becoming an educator, he spent 5 ½ years in the Coast Guard, serving, among other stations, at Two Rock where he met his wife. “The Coast Guard is very important to me,” he said. “I appreciate the challenges the families face, moving every three or four years. Our job is to give the students the best education we can while they are here.”

Owens was assistant principal at Kenilworth Junior High School before moving to Casa Grande as assistant principal for the 2009-2010 school year.

Owens acknowledged it is quite a change going from a high school with 1,800 students, to an elementary school with 137 students and 10 teachers, but said he is looking forward to leading a small rural school. “Because of Covid I haven’t had the opportunity to get to see the kids and their families in person, but I am looking forward to getting to know them all welll,” he said.

He said he has started reaching out to the families with Zoom and virtual meeting, meetings, and while he is looking forward to greeting them personally, he understands why virtual classroom are needed. “Everybody it taking the pandemic seriously,” he said. “We understand the importance of following the guidelines.”

Meanwhile, Owens and his staff are making plans for what comes next. “We have a committee working on what we do when we do go red,” he said referring to the next step the school can take as restrictions are loosened. “We are planning on some in-class learning. If we could start tomorrow we would have all our teachers on campus

“Teachers go into education for the people connection. They are people focused and they miss the connections.”

Owens said facing Two Rock’s unique challenges has been made easier by the help from both the school and the community.

“The school board has been very supportive and I am very fortunate to receive a lot of support from the community,” he explained.