At-risk Petaluma man found safe in Ukiah after going missing for five days

The 67-year-old man who was reported missing from his skilled nursing facility in Petaluma last week has been found safe in Ukiah.

Steven Allen, according to Petaluma police, who was reported missing on April 22 was found Saturday by members of the Ukiah Police Department. Allen appeared to be in good help and not in need of assistance, officials said.

A representative of the Ukiah Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday night.

Allen was using both a cane and walker to walk and had one of his arms in a sling from an injury when he went missing. It is believed he had left the facility voluntarily and was possibly attempting to travel to Ukiah.

Working with agencies in Mendocino County, Petaluma police used surveillance footage from April 25 to determine that Allen had entered a business in Ukiah.

Sgt. Jake Gutierrez with the Petaluma Police Department said they are still investigating how Allen got to Ukiah.

