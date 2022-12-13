Stolen van in Petaluma leads to arrest of man with history of vehicle theft

Petaluma police arrested a man Friday morning after he was allegedly found driving a work van stolen from outside someone’s home.

The call came in to police on Friday, Dec. 9 a little past 6 a.m. that a resident’s white work van was stolen from outside his home in the 1200 block of McGregor Avenue, police said in a news release.

Using the van’s description and license plate number, police began a search for the stolen vehicle, finding it a short time later in the area of Lakeville Highway and Baywood Drive.

Police pulled over Elio Dieguez-Frias, 59, on suspicion of having stolen the van, and arrested him without incident. "A records check later revealed Dieguez-Fries had multiple prior arrests for vehicle theft,“ police said.

He was transported to the Sonoma County Jail.

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.