Stolen vintage car located in Petaluma, 2 arrested

Two people were arrested late Monday after deputies found them in possession of a vintage car that was stolen from the Sonoma Valley late last month, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Property crimes and narcotics detectives with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office took Ronald Whitmire and Toni Fallin into custody while serving a search warrant at a property on Ely Road just outside of Petaluma at 11 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

There they found a 1954 Morgan coupe that was reported stolen from an open trailer along Napa Road near Schellville on Feb. 26, along with a trailer the car was sitting on, several tools and stolen car parts, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The car’s owner, a mechanic, had spent more than 25 years restoring the vehicle and was in the final stages of the project when it was stolen, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Whitmire, 51, and Fallin, 50, were arrested on suspicion of several crimes, among them receiving stolen property, possessing a stolen vehicle and conspiring to commit a crime, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Misti Wood said.

Neither remained in police custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives were still investigating who stole the vehicle, which was returned to its owner, Wood said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.