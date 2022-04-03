Storefront collapse in downtown Santa Rosa caught on camera

Surveillance camera footage captured the moment when a downtown Santa Rosa storefront collapsed on Sunday, leaving a pile of rubble, an upturned awning and shattered glass in the entryway to the business.

The incident at California Luggage Co. on Fourth Street happened just before noon.

The store was closed at the time and nobody was hurt, authorities said.

Video surveillance footage from the business next door, Mark Allen Jewelers, showed the awning falling first, then the brick facade sliding quickly to the ground, with debris filling the air.

California Luggage Co. manger Nicole Gaddis, who lives in Santa Rosa, said she was at her daughter’s soccer game in Sonoma when a Santa Rosa fire official called her and told her about the damage.

“We’re just glad everyone is safe and no one was on the sidewalk when it happened,” said Gaddis, 34. “We’re going to take things moment by moment.”

Gaddis was busy making calls Sunday afternoon and was eager to get the debris cleaned up.

Caution tape marked off the front of the shop, which opened in 1980 at 609 Fourth Street. The store’s windows were shattered and the building’s blue awning lay crumpled on the ground.

Gaddis said she wasn’t sure what caused the collapse.

“It’s an older building,” she said. “I mean, that awning has been up for over 30 years.”

Gaddis said she does not plan to open the store on Monday.

This story has been corrected to identify Nicole Gaddis as manager of California Luggage Co.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com.