Storied Petaluma Inn changes hands

The original investors of the Petaluma Inn included pharmacist and former mayor Leland Myers, who served 18 years on the city council; insurance agent and city councilman Wallace Adams, owner of Adams Paper Box & Filler Co.; Victor and Charles DeCarli, owners of Petaluma Butane Distributors, Inc.; William Murray, manager of First National Bank; George Hobbie, owner of Rex Hardware; furniture store owner Arthur Weller; city councilman, future mayor and men’s clothing store owner Fred Mattei; Ford dealership owner Aubrey Sanderson; accountant Glen MacKenzie; three Lombardi families; attorney Douglas Schwobeda; and Herold Mahoney, owner of Royal Petroleum and Goodyear Tire Service.

A decades-old local landmark has changed ownership for the first time in its history.

Built in 1960, the Petaluma Inn – which soon after became the Best Western Petaluma Inn – was recently sold to business partners Satish Patel and Dipak Patel of San Francisco. The Patels, though unrelated, are longtime family friends and have owned the 100-year-old Hotel Petaluma since 2015.

But while the Patels have dedicated several years of restoration work to return Hotel Petaluma to its original glory, they have no such intentions for their new acquisition.

“We take pride in being the second owners of the Best Western Petaluma Inn, which has been an incredible journey,” Satish Patel said in an email. “Currently we have no plans for the property, as Kerry (Mahoney Davison) and the ownership group have maintained the hotel’s high standards admirably. The transition has been smooth and delightful, thanks to their cooperation.”

Though not quite as old as Hotel Petaluma, the Petaluma Inn’s storied history begins 67 years ago, when a local group formed an alliance to purchase Labon Perry’s former stockyard and rodeo grounds at the southwest corner of McDowell Road and East Washington Street. The group ‒ composed of community leaders, business owners and investors ‒ believed Petaluma needed a quality overnight lodging facility, restaurant and conference rooms near the off-ramp of the newly built 101 freeway.

City manager Ed Frank led the campaign. The group, which became known as Petaluma Properties, Inc., included businessmen and deep-pocketed pioneer families. Their plan was to build a motel, restaurant and bar in the middle of what was primarily hay fields, ranches and walnut orchards. The area would become what we know today as Petaluma’s east side. The projected cost was $300,000.

The Petaluma Inn opened three years later, on Oct. 3, 1960, and in 1964 it became part of the Best Western chain. The new motel offered 36 soundproof rooms, each with a telephone and television, plus four conference rooms and a heated swimming pool.

Room rates began at $8 per night for a double bed.

The restaurant, the Old Adobe Room, opened in December 1960.

Throughout the decades, restoration projects, growth and landscaping improvements have made Best Western Petaluma Inn one of Petaluma’s iconic commercial landmarks.

For the past 32 years, Kerry Mahoney Davison, daughter of Herold Mahoney ‒ for whom the Santa Rosa Junior College Petaluma campus library is named ‒ has been the secretary of the Petaluma Properties board of directors.

She has, she said, bittersweet feelings over the sale.

“My sister, Colleen, and I learned how to swim in the motel’s pool,” she said. “We grew up with the Best Western Inn. It’s been a good relationship all these years. It has special meaning to us. I love being from Petaluma and the history we have here.”

Among the emotional challenges Mahoney Davison faced was saying goodbye to the housekeeping staff. Some of them have worked at the Petaluma Inn for more than 30 years.

“I looked out at the housekeepers and it hit me,” she said. “This has been such a big part of my life. We all broke down.”

Being involved in the sale of the Best Western was the second major business transaction for her in the past year. She also sold Mahoney Davison Property Management, a firm she’s owned for 31 years.

“The board received multiple offers,” she said of the motel sale. “After reviewing them all, we decided to accept the one from Satish Patel and Dipak Patel. Everyone seemed to be in favor. It was time.”

Improvements and upgrades

Located one of the most visible intersections in town at Washington and McDowell, the Best Western Petaluma Inn has gone through a steady stream of improvements and upgrades over the years, including an expansion of its restaurant in 1975, and the addition of a new two-story west wing in 1978. Several second-story apartments were added over the entrance, along with an office remodel in 1985, increasing room availability to 73 rooms.

Reflecting its logo changes over the years, the tall, eye-catching Best Western Petaluma Inn sign, visible from the freeway, has been changed four times.

In 1976, the Old Adobe Room Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge ‒ then operated by Milt Lund, former owner of Lund’s Drive-In and Lund’s Boulevard Bowl Coffee Shop ‒ became the Valley Inn, owned by Dan O’Brien. In 1990 it changed hands again, becoming Carrow’s Restaurant. After that the Gourmet Garden Buffet occupied the site for several years. Today, the restaurant is the highly regarded Cafe Bellini.

Bob Myers, 91, son of Leland Myers, remembers the corrals that stood on the property prior to the motel coming in. But “The Petaluma Inn was always a part of my life,” he said.

Myers, a retired California Highway Patrol officer, is a former member of the board, and his son Richard Myers and son-in-law James Palmer also served on the outgoing board.

“It was a great place to swim in the summertime,” he said. “Everyone knew where the Petaluma Inn was. It was good to be a part of the town.”

Harlan Osborne writes his regular “Toolin’ Around Town” column for the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Contact him at harlan@sonic.net.