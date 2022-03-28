Storm brings highest rain total since the new year to parts of Sonoma County

North Bay weather conditions are expected to be clear for the foreseeable future after a storm dumped upwards of an inch of rain on parts of Sonoma County Monday.

“We are looking at mild weather for the rest of the week,” said Brooke Bingaman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Monterey. “We don’t really have much on the radar for the rest of the week.”

She described Monday’s weather conditions as a “typical springtime storm” that was on track to dissipate before Tuesday.

Fog has developed at Santa Rosa Airport, visibility 1/4 mile. Sunday-Monday rain and clearing tonight resulting in favorable conditions for additional fog developing tonight and Tue AM across the Bay Area and north Central Coast. Fog quite likely during the Tue AM commute. #CAwx — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 29, 2022

It brought a trio of lightning strikes that occurred about 3:45 p.m. Monday seven miles west of Cloverdale.

The storm arrived late Sunday and with it the highest one-day rainfall total since the start of the new year to parts of Sonoma County, according to the National Weather Service.

The bulk of the rain fell at the onset of the storm and amounts increased slightly throughout Monday.

“Once it passed after midnight, it’s just been these intermittent showers,” Bingaman said.

By 5 p.m. Monday, rainfall around Santa Rosa was just shy of an inch since the storm developed. At Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport, there was about 0.80 inches of precipitation.

Rohnert Park also got about an inch of rain and Petaluma got up to 0.8 of an inch of precipitation.

Further north along the Highway 101 corridor, Healdsburg got up to 0.86 inches and Cloverdale got about two-thirds of an inch.

In west county, Cazadero got 1.29 inches, Sebastopol got 1.03 an inch and Bodega Bay got 0.59.

About an inch of rain was recorded in the mountains along Sonoma County’s eastern border. Those eastern reaches of the county were the only locations that saw more rain during an earlier storm in 2022, according to weather service meteorologist Brayden Murdoch.

Happy Monday Bay Area -📡 Here's a look at the latest radar imagery. The heaviest rain fell overnight, but a few showers linger for the morning commute. May need an umbrella or jacket as you head out the door. ☔🧥 Thunderstorms still possible this afternoon #cawx pic.twitter.com/8MUac3XFhy — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 28, 2022

It’s "too early in the game“ to say whether the storm brought the North Bay its last substantial dose of rain for the season, Murdoch said. Long-term forecasts show a chance of rain returning next week.

While a chance of thunderstorms was forecast for Monday across the Bay Area, Murdoch said the latest outlook showed a slim chance that any would materialize in the North Bay.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.