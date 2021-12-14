Storm brings snow to North Bay peaks
The atmospheric river that arrived in the San Francisco Bay Area over the weekend dumped nearly 5 inches of rain on parts of western Sonoma County and brought a dusting of snow to some of the North Bay’s highest peaks.
Snow was visible Tuesday on Geyser Peak, northeast of Geyserville, and several peaks in the Mayacamas Mountains, including Mount St. Helena. The total amount of snow wasn’t available since it developed at higher elevations that are secluded, according to the National Weather Service.
By Tuesday evening, a rain gauge near Cazadero recorded 7.65 inches since the storm began, which was the highest reading in Sonoma County, according to data collected by the National Weather Service.
A gauge at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport near Santa Rosa measured 3.62 inches and one in Occidental measured 5 inches.
Santa Rosa had as much as 3.83 inches, while Windsor received at least 3.3 inches, Rohnert Park topped out at 3 inches and Petaluma recorded 2.5 inches
Sonoma County residents mostly got a break from the rain on Tuesday, meteorologists said, ahead of another storm system that could arrive as early as Wednesday afternoon.
That storm is expected to deliver up to 2 inches of rain to the North Bay hills.
It’s expected to ratchet up overnight Wednesday and clear out by Thursday afternoon, according to Jeff Lorber, a National Weather Service forecaster.
