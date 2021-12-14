Storm brings snow to North Bay peaks

The atmospheric river that arrived in the San Francisco Bay Area over the weekend dumped nearly 5 inches of rain on parts of western Sonoma County and brought a dusting of snow to some of the North Bay’s highest peaks.

Snow was visible Tuesday on Geyser Peak, northeast of Geyserville, and several peaks in the Mayacamas Mountains, including Mount St. Helena. The total amount of snow wasn’t available since it developed at higher elevations that are secluded, according to the National Weather Service.

Are you a fan of snow? ❄ You'll have to go to the Sierra for a lot of snow, but a few peaks in the #BayArea saw some snow overnight. #cawx #casnow ⛄ pic.twitter.com/T33FbQqawA — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 14, 2021

By Tuesday evening, a rain gauge near Cazadero recorded 7.65 inches since the storm began, which was the highest reading in Sonoma County, according to data collected by the National Weather Service.

Snow at the top of Pine Flat Road pic.twitter.com/TWkWF8i0il — Christopher Chung (@cchungphoto) December 14, 2021

A gauge at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport near Santa Rosa measured 3.62 inches and one in Occidental measured 5 inches.

Santa Rosa had as much as 3.83 inches, while Windsor received at least 3.3 inches, Rohnert Park topped out at 3 inches and Petaluma recorded 2.5 inches

Sonoma County residents mostly got a break from the rain on Tuesday, meteorologists said, ahead of another storm system that could arrive as early as Wednesday afternoon.

That storm is expected to deliver up to 2 inches of rain to the North Bay hills.

It’s expected to ratchet up overnight Wednesday and clear out by Thursday afternoon, according to Jeff Lorber, a National Weather Service forecaster.

