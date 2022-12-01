A solid overnight drenching and heavy winds across the region tee’d up some extreme weather conditions for the North Bay and more rain is expected for the weekend.

Overnight temperatures Thursday were expected to drop to between 25 to 32 degrees across Sonoma County, with the chilliest temperatures forecast for Cloverdale and Healdsburg, said Ryan Walbrung, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a freeze warning for the interior portions of the North Bay until 9 a.m. Friday due to conditions creating “a good set up for a cold winter night,” Walbrung said.

These conditions include a cold front followed by a freezing air mass, low cloud-cover and short days.

Friday is expected to be dry and cold before more rain makes its way to the Bay Area starting early Saturday morning through Sunday.

Walbrung advised people to take shelter, bring their plants inside, drive safely and if needed, find a warming shelter offered by the county. Santa Rosa opened a warming center Tuesday night.

The freezing temperatures come on the heels of a chilly and windy storm, which dumped as much as two inches of rain on parts of Sonoma County overnight Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, Santa Rosa received .87 inches, said Lorber, a meteorologist with the weather service’s office in Monterey.

The higher totals accumulated in the coastal mountain ranges and the lower totals were found in the valleys.

📡Radar Update 7:57 AM - rain band is getting more intense with heavy echoes being detected on radar. Heads up if you're about to hit the road... #cawx pic.twitter.com/MKCZYqsoEe — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 1, 2022

ICYMI - @NWSWPC has much of the Bay Area and Central Coast in a marginal risk for flooding today. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ClOt3JDZUc — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 1, 2022

Thursday afternoon, 143 Pacific Gas & Electric Company customers were without power due to the storm and storm-related damage to equipment, said Megan McFarland, a spokesperson for the company. She said that because the bulk of teh storm was over, they were not expecting any more weather-related outages in the North Bay Area.

The weather service said portions of the North Bay will experience a marginal risk of flooding due to the rain, indicating residents can expect hazardous conditions on roads and quick rises in small streams, Lorber said.

That risk will continue through 4 a.m. Friday with potentially icy and slick conditions present.

Five vehicles spun out on local roadways, according to California Highway Patrol Thursday, although there have been no major crashes associated with the weather.

Officer David deRutte for CHP said Thursday afternoon he was not aware of any weather-related crashes, but advised drivers “no matter if it’s rainy or icy, the best thing is to just slow down.”

There were no major crashes associated with the rain Wednesday into Thursday in Santa Rosa, according to Santa Rosa Police Department Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

However, he said the roads are slippery with a lot of standing water and that drivers need to take precautions, including leaving space between vehicles and making sure headlights and windshield wipers are on.

“The rain has been a little heavier so in a lot of roadways if you are driving it is difficult to see other people,” he said. “Having their headlights on or wipers on is key to being safe.

