Storm expected to bring up to an inch of rain to parts of Sonoma County

A storm expected Sunday is set to bring some much needed rain to Sonoma County and the rest of the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain will spare most of the weekend, likely reaching the Sonoma Coast sometime before midnight on Sunday. The storm will move out by mid-morning Monday.

Rainfall totals were expected to be about a half inch in Santa Rosa with up to one inch in the coastal hills, according to weather service meteorologist Ryan Walbrun.

“It’s not a super big storm but some beneficial rains to round out the month,” Walbrun said.

The rain is a welcome relief given that most of the North Coast is in “extreme drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

On Twitter, the National Weather Service warned drivers to look out for slick roads during their Monday morning commute.

Wet weather makes its return late Sunday into Monday. In fact most of us should get a decent (and much needed!) soaking. Have that umbrella handy and prepare for slick roadways for your Monday morning commute. #cawx pic.twitter.com/yMy6lbxRZe — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 25, 2022

Some snow is expected for the Truckee-Tahoe area between Sunday and Monday though snow levels are uncertain as of Friday given the mild temperatures, per the National Weather Service.

Higher elevations in the Northern Sierra could see 5 to 8 inches of snowfall, however. There will likely be some weather-related issues along I-80 and US-50 in the region, according to meteorologist Scott Rowe, who advised travelers going to or from the Sierra to monitor CalTrans for road condition updates.

The predicted rain comes on the heels of a statewide spring heat wave this week that saw record-setting temperatures. Downtown Santa Rosa hit a high of 89 degrees Tuesday. (The previous record was 86 degrees in 1926.) South Lake Tahoe also broke a daily heat record Thursday.

Some very long-standing high temperature records broken today#CAwx pic.twitter.com/hNEVNeTGpg — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 23, 2022

