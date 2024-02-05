Storm forces closure of several Sonoma County schools

The Sonoma County Office of Education announced Sunday evening that several schools would be closed Monday due to storm damage and power outages.

The schools include, among others, Fort Ross School, all schools in Guerneville School District, all schools in the Kashia Elementary School District and all school in the Two Rock Union School District, according to SCOE’s website.

The school district closures are “full closures” with no virtual or in-person classes.

At Fort Ross School, the storm brought down a tree that damaged a building. Roads in the area area also have been blocked and there are power outages.

In Guerneville, roadway access to the schools are flooded and power is out in some parts of the area. Similar conditions are impacting all schools in the Kashia district.

At Two Rock Union, the storm has left the school without power.

Schools in the Montgomery Elementary School District in Cazadero and Horicon School District in Annapolis are also closed.

All classes at Dunham Elementary School in Petaluma have also been closed.

Twin Hills School District is closing Apple Blossom School, Orchard View School, and Twin Hills Charter Middle School due to power outages, while SunRidge Charter has power and plans to open.

For more information about Sonoma County school closures, visit SCOE’s website.

