Storm front arrives in Sonoma County with winds; rain expected late Saturday-Monday

Winds arrived in Sonoma County Saturday afternoon, with forecast gusts up to nearly 30 mph ushering in a storm front that could deliver 2 or more inches of rain across the region ‒ an especially heavy dousing for this time in September that could flirt with records.

The winds were expected to kick up late Saturday, followed by rain arriving overnight into Sunday and stretching through Monday, forecasters said.

A wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service along the coast from Big Sur to Sonoma County, starting at 6 a.m. Sunday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Brooke Bingaman.

A Wind Advisory has been issued from 6 am Sunday through 4 am Monday for the coast and coastal hills for southerly wind gusts to 45 mph. Down trees and limbs may lead to possible power outages with sand and debris blowing across Highway 1 form Sonoma to Big Sur.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/qdfdULrftM — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 17, 2022

The gusty winds and heavy rains are the result of a storm system spinning off the coast of Alaska and moving south and east across the Pacific, she said.

Sonoma County is expected to receive the most rainfall in the Bay Area, with most areas getting up to 2 inches, mountain areas upward of 2-3 inches, and the wettest places set to receive 3-5 inches amid showers lingering into Tuesday.

Updated rainfall forecasts from late tonight through Weds. The bulk of this will fall Sunday into Monday. No big changes from previous forecasts. pic.twitter.com/esjuJs07LL — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 17, 2022

“The bulk of (the storm) will happen early Sunday and into Monday,” Bingaman said. “The overall thing that’s important is we are going to be in very rainy and windy conditions. It might make it hard for some people to drive and could cause power outages.

“We want people to be cautious, don’t drive if you don’t have to and make sure you have supplies in case there is a power outage,” she said.

