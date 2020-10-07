Storm may bring light rain to Sonoma County this weekend

A storm approaching the North Bay from the Gulf of Alaska is driving cooler weather and may bring light rain over the region sometime this weekend.

National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Anderson said there’s a roughly 30% chance of about a quarter-inch of rain in Sonoma and Napa counties.

“Unfortunately, the computer models have been trending drier for the past two model runs,” he said. “There’s a chance (the North Bay) will get some measurable rain, but it won’t be a whole lot.”

Fire officials have said they’d welcome the rain but have made clear that recent forecasts don’t signal a “fire season-ending event.”

Temperatures in Sonoma and Napa counties will reach highs in the upper 70s Wednesday, Anderson said. Cooler and more humid conditions will continue through the week as a marine layer moves in from the coast, potentially aiding firefighting efforts.

By Sunday, temperatures should return to normal seasonal highs in the 80s, Anderson said.

Air quality regulators on Tuesday extended a Spare the Air Alert for most of the Bay Area through Thursday, meaning unhealthy air conditions are expected to persist until then.

While the air quality is improving in some areas, the district expects the haze will linger in parts North Bay due to the Glass fire and other massive wildfires burning in Northern California.