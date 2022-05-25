Story behind naming of Petaluma’s Helen Putnam Park

Helen Putnam Regional Park in Petaluma, honors the city’s first woman mayor. A pioneer in the urban slow-growth movement, her legacy lives on throughout the country, in places where urban sprawl threatens smaller communities. Her motto, inspired by her address at the corner of “B” and “Fair” Streets, was “Be Fair.”

In 1947, while her kids were still young, Helen became the second woman ever elected to the Petaluma School Board. Recognizing her exceptional leadership ability, the board made her president, a position which she held for twelve years. During that post-war period, the influx of veterans and their families moving to Petaluma created a housing crisis. To meet the need, the city began annexing surrounding farmland for new suburban housing tracts.

As new students flooded the existing schools, Putnam championed a bond to build more. Even then, one new school had to go into double session within a year. Simultaneously, Sonoma County’s first freeway, Highway 101, was routed east of town. Developers started buying up land along the route for even more homes. After losing her school board seat, Putnam ran for Mayor in 1965. Her campaign focused on creating jobs, reimagining Petaluma as a “river town” and maintaining its character in the face of suburban sprawl. With the voters behind her, Helen became Petaluma’s first woman mayor.

As developers demanded the city annex more and more land, Petaluma’s population doubled during the 1960s. Nine hundred homes were approved for construction in 1970, which would bring the population to 32,000 — exactly the number the city’s sewage plant was designed for. The situation came to a head when city officials realized that further development already being proposed would push it beyond capacity.

Mayor Putnam and the city council declared a moratorium on annexation and hired a consulting firm to review the city’s general plan. A survey found that Petaluma residents wanted light industrial growth, a greenbelt of agricultural and open space lands, and a population of 40,000 — half of what had been projected. Meanwhile, citizen committees worked on a Petaluma “Environmental Design Plan.” Just before its adoption, Putnam and the council met with developers to convince them it was in their interest to work with the city. Unwilling to accept building limits, the developers opposed the plan. The city went ahead anyway, restricting growth to five hundred homes a year and establishing a greenbelt.

A federal suit was filed on the grounds that the plan infringed on people’s constitutional right to live where they wanted. As Putnam was elected to a third term, voters also approved growth limits by a huge margin. The U.S. District Court struck down Petaluma’s plan, the judge demanding that it maintain city services to meet “market demand.” Petaluma was granted a stay by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The case went to the Appeals Court, which ruled that Petaluma had the right “to preserve its small-town character, its open spaces, and low density of population, and to grow at an orderly and deliberate pace.”

The Supreme Court allowed the ruling to stand. Putnam went on to become the second woman elected to county supervisor. In that role she saw slow growth principles implemented countywide and across the country. Since her death in 1984, her ground-breaking ideas have only gained in relevance.

John Sheehy contributed to this story.