Strong winds reach North Bay mountains overnight, no new wildfire activity reported

Winds and fire danger

Expected strong winds arrived Wednesday evening through Thursday morning in the North Bay mountains, but no new wildfire activity was reported overnight, according to fire officials.

A red flag warning went into effect early Wednesday morning for a most of North Bay, signaling that gusty winds and hot, dry weather conditions are expected to increase fire danger.

The warning, which covers the North Bay mountains and valleys, will last through 11 a.m. Friday.

Matt Mehly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the strongest winds in the region were recorded early Thursday morning. In the North Bay mountains above 1,000 feet, winds reached 35-45 mph, with gusts hitting 65 mph at the peak of Mount St. Helena.

Despite the high winds, Tyree Zander, a Cal Fire spokesperson, said firefighters hadn’t responded to any new starts or significant flare-ups in the region overnight. Local fire departments also reported no new fires.

Winds from the northeast subsided in the hills and valleys Thursday morning, Mehly said, but are expected to pick up again this evening, though with less intensity than Wednesday night.

The winds on Thursday are forecast to reach 10-20 mph in the valleys and 15-30 mph at higher elevations, where gusts could again surpass 50 mph at some peaks.

A wind advisory for the North Bay mountains between 1,000 and 2,500 feet expired 11 a.m. Thursday.

While the worst of the winds may have passed, Mehly cautioned that conditions are still ripe for new wildfire starts.

“The winds are dropping off, but the humidity is bone dry and the temperatures are going to be very hot,” he said.

Heat and dry conditions

Local high temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 90s on Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service. Humidity levels are expected to drop to 8-18% and remain at critically low levels into the nighttime.

On Wednesday, temperatures reached the mid-90s in Sonoma County. In the city of Napa, temperatures tied a record high of 97 degrees, according to the weather service.

Due to the warming trend, the weather service announced a heat advisory starting 11 a.m. Thursday and running through 9 p.m. Friday. Officials warn of an increased risk of heat related illnesses and recommend limiting outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

In addition, California power grid managers issued a statewide flex alert asking residents to reduce electricity consumption from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday to prevent power shortages as air conditioning use spikes. The California Independent System Operator recommends tuning off unnecessary lights, delaying using major appliances and setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.

Firefighter preparation

Ahead of the critical fire weather conditions, all local Cal Fire units returned from battling blazes elsewhere in the state. The agency had a fleet of bulldozers, strike crews, reserve fire engines and fire supervisors on call through Friday afternoon in the event of a new fire, fire officials said.

Local Sonoma County fire departments increased staffing and worked together to form joint strike teams to respond to any new wildland blazes. At least a dozen additional engine crews are ready to fight potential fires in Sonoma and neighboring counties, fire officials said

The 185 fire personnel still assigned to the Glass fire, meanwhile, had reached 97% containment of the 67,484-acre blaze as of Thursday. The fire ignited Sept. 27 on the eastern rim of the Napa Valley during a red flag warning and was driven by windblown embers to the eastern edge of Santa Rosa.

PG&E power shut-offs

To prevent its equipment from sparking any new wildfires, PG&E on Wednesday cut power to an estimated 1,700 customers in Sonoma County, utility officials said Thursday.

PG&E expects to restore power to all customers left in the dark by 10 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.

Most affected customers are in unincorporated parts of the county, including areas east of Cloverdale, Asti, Geyserville and the Porter Creek area near Calistoga Road, as well as areas near Kenwood and Glen Ellen.

About 100 customers in the city of Sonoma also lost power, according to PG&E officials. View a map of outage areas here.

On Wednesday, PG&E began the first two of three phased power shut-offs expected to affect 53,000 customers across 24 Northern California counties. The shut-off started at 6 p.m. in Sonoma County and were completed by 8 p.m., utility officials said.

In Napa County, 9,221 customers had their electricity cut Wednesday, as did 82 customers in Lake County.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian