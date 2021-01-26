Students can now apply for PEF-administered scholarships

The Petaluma Educational Foundation’s online scholarship application portal is now open for all members of the Class of 2021 attending any of the seven Petaluma area high schools (Petaluma High, Casa Grande High, St. Vincent de Paul , San Antonio High, Sonoma Mountain High, Carpe Diem High, and Valley Oaks High) looking to pursue further education at 2-year colleges, 4-year colleges, or vocational training programs.

PEF manages scholarship funds for donors who provide the Foundation with clear criteria for selecting recipients. In 2020, PEF presented 227 students from the Class of 2020 a total of 366 awards totaling $238,075 from 77 PEF managed scholarship funds. The total amount awarded since the program was launched in 1990 is $3,802,969.

Students can apply online at pefinfo.com (Scholarships tab) for a variety of financial awards funded by donors of PEF. Completed applications are due no later than Feb. 10. Scholarship awards will be announced in spring 2021.

“PEF is proud to support engaging young minds and providing access for all students at all levels, across all subject areas, to be the best they can be. PEF helps these students by elevating their educational opportunities resulting in innovative and creative minds that will lead our community as members of the future workforce, ” said Executive Director Maureen Highland.

For more information on how to make a pledge to the PEF Scholarship or Impact Grant programs or to initiate an endowed fund to provide ongoing support for students attending local schools visit pefinfo.com.