SSU students confront Sakaki about settlement in emotional interaction

Two days ahead of a potential no-confidence vote by the Academic Senate, embattled Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki was confronted Tuesday by an emotional group of students who told her they no longer had faith in her leadership.

Upset that tuition fees have been used to pay for part of a $600,000 settlement to resolve a retaliation claim made after reports of sexual harassment were leveled against Sakaki's husband, about 10 students carrying roses marched to Sakaki’s office demanding that she hear their concerns.

A group of students marched to President Sakaki’s office and demanded to speak with her, handing her roses with tags saying, “believe survivors”. (Kylie Lawrence/Press Democrat)

Sakaki emerged from her office and, one by one, each of the students, who did not want to be identified, handed her a rose tagged with the words, “Believe survivors.”

Emotions ran high as Sakaki spoke with the group and acknowledged their unease. A few of the students began to cry as they shared their feelings of distrust in her authority.

One student even promised Sakaki that she would go into the field of academia to ensure that nothing like what has taken place at SSU ever happens again. Sakaki encouraged her to do so.

Appearing to be empathetic, Sakaki nodded as the students spoke. She repeatedly said, “I hear you. I hear you.”

Lisa Vollendorf, who was provost at SSU from 2017 to June 2020, received the $600,000 settlement to resolve a July 2021 claim she filed with the California State University system. Her claim accused Sakaki of retaliating against her in response to reports Vollendorf made of sexual harassment complaints by SSU female employees against Patrick McCallum, Sakaki’s husband.

Sakaki has denied retaliation and McCallum has denied wrongdoing. She has also declined repeated interview requests since The Press Democrat first reported the settlement April 13.

Her impromptu meeting Tuesday with the students was surprising given that Sakaki has tried to keep a low-profile since negative reaction to the settlement and concerns about her leadership have started to build.

Sakaki has separated from her husband and on Saturday abstained from attending the annual Seawolf Decision Day as talk mounted of possible protests should she officiate at graduation ceremonies May 21-22.

On Thursday, the Academic Senate will weigh whether to put a vote of no confidence in Sakaki’s leadership before all faculty.

Tuesday’s student action followed a protest led by MEChA de Sonoma and SSU’s Black Student Union, two cultural clubs on campus.

MEChA de Sonoma and the Black Student Union at Sonoma State University, two of the cultural clubs on campus, led the student protest. (Kylie Lawrence / The Press Democrat)

Around 70 to 80 students and faculty members were present, and students from the organizations passed out flyers with barcodes linking to a survey where students can voice their opinions on the settlement and Sakaki’s leadership.

Trinity-Paris Foster, a third-year student, gave a 15-minute speech on a megaphone. She called for Sakaki’s resignation and encouraged SSU students to join together to stand up for themselves.

“Judy Sakaki, I’m sorry. You gotta go. ...This is not Seawolf pride. This is not what a Seawolf does,” Foster said. She emphasized the need for students to care about the issue and do something about it together, “I’m crying out for help.”

Some students found other ways to express their displeasure.

Chalk message scrawled on the campus of SSU, April 26, 2022, by students regarding the $600,000 settlement paid to settle sexual harassment claims made against President Judy Sakaki’s husband. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

An anonymous group early Tuesday used chalk to write, “Our money is being used for the cover-up,” and similar messages across campus.

Janitors were spotted washing away the messages by Sean Kenneally and Hannah Tibbetts, both student tour guides at the campus’ welcome center.

High school students on tour Tuesday were confused about the messages. When they asked the tour guides, Kenneally told them, “It’s a complicated matter.”

He later said tour guides have been told to direct any questions regarding the settlement to Julia Gonzalez, SSU’s assistant vice president of strategic communications.

“You see these students, these high school students, coming in to tour and I feel so bad for them,” Foster said, near the end of her speech. “I honestly do, because I don’t want to sit there and lie to them and say SSU is such a good place, you’re going to have such an amazing experience, because from 2019 to now, I’ve had a horrible experience here and I’m pretty sure a lot of you share that same feeling.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been slightly revised to specify that Thursday’s Academic Senate decision is focused on whether to put a vote of no confidence in President Judy Sakaki’s leadership before all faculty.