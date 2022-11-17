In May 2018, a group of 5th graders from San Mateo School learned about Ruby Bridges and proposed a day to celebrate her and her legacy. On Nov.14, 2018, the first annual Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day took place. In 2021, the program expanded into a nationwide initiative. Here in Petaluma, students at McNear and Penngrove schools recently held “walks” for their school campus. Leadership students at McNear made posters for the event and asked all participating to wear purple when they gathered to walk to campus at 8:10 a.m. At the Penngrove campus, students walked and rolled to school in honor of Ruby Bridges on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The transitional kindergarten and kindergarteners met at 7:40 at Penngrove Park and grades 1-6 met at 8 a.m. for the walking school bus.

Cinnabar School also celebrated Ruby Bridges Day this past Monday. Superintendent/Principal Ken Silman reports the schoolwide program shared stickers, a morning message on the announcements, and then individual lessons in the classroom to discuss Ruby’s role in the integration of schools both in Louisiana and countrywide. “The students discussed the impact and heard from Ruby herself via a pre-recorded video where Ruby, now 68 years-old, described her experience and discussed helping make schools a safe place for learning.” This month, Cinnabar began celebrating Native American Heritage Month with a featured past or present influential person of Native American descent. Silman also notes, “The Expanded Learning Opportunity Program continues to grow offering services and programs from 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. for free to all Cinnabar families. New programs this month will include art before and after school, basketball practice, and continued flag football, as well as some added after school counseling for social emotional support.

Last week, in first and second grade at The Spring Hill School, students wrapped up their month-long celebration of Mexican Heritage and el Día de los Muertos. They brought in photos of important people and pets who had passed away and who they wanted to honor according to Loryn Hatten, Director of Communications & Associate Director of Admissions. “Our students shared about their departed loved ones and then added their pictures to the classroom ofrenda. They spoke with confidence and tremendous grace about those they had lost, touching their teachers and peers. The class ended their el Dia de Los Muertos celebrations by decorating calaveras de azúcar (sugar skulls) and by inviting their parents to school to join them in creating mini family ofrendas to take home. The Spring Hill School Winter Open House is on Feb. 9. For more information on how to register for a tour, please contact the school office.

Fun Runs continue. Loma Vista Immersion Academy enjoyed its annual fun run last week with students from all grade levels participating by either running, walking, or dancing, “The energy was positive, and it was wonderful seeing so many parents and caregivers supporting our students,” shares Michele Gochberg, Co-Superintendent of Old Adobe Union School District.

Petaluma High School and Casa Grande High School Associated Students Body (ASB) members attended a leadership conference at the Petaluma High campus two weeks ago. Over 15 other regional high school leadership classes were represented at the event.

The Petaluma Veteran’s Parade took place last Friday. Several community groups and schools walked the parade route celebrating local veterans. Football players and cheerleaders from St. Vincent’s High had multiple cars/floats in the procession through downtown.

Attention teachers, the Petaluma Educational Foundation and North Bay Association of Realtors (NorBar) are proud to offer students a live theater performance of "A Christmas Carol" presented by the Traveling Lantern Theatre Company. The performance is free. There will be two show times. Each performance lasts 45 minutes, with a 15-minute question and answer session with the actors following the show. Pre-registration is required. Book early by contacting PEF Program Director Katy Verke at katy@pefinfo.com