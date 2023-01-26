McDowell Elementary students have been busy! Maestra Nelson’s fifth graders were visited by Alison Quoyeser from Amigos Alados. According to the program’s website, this is a project that links classrooms in the western United States and Mexico, so that, as pen pals, the students can study and communicate about the migratory songbirds they share. Through their relationships, the children build a greater understanding of the dangers songbirds face at both ends, and all along their migratory paths. The Amigos Alados project engages students in environmental education and conservation action. During Quoyeser’s visit, students were treated to an amazing bird skins lesson. Students observed and researched birds, and presented an oral report on their findings. These local fifth graders write letters to pen pals in a sixth-grade class in Ayuquila, Jalisco as part of their lessons on migratory birds both regions share.

The second graders at McDowell read and wrote about how Martin Luther King, Jr. worked hard to make the world a better place, and included their own dreams for a more equitable and peaceful world. Then they spent time creating MLK, Jr. themed artwork.

Last week Petaluma City Schools held a district-wide event - Hardy Brown II’s Footsteps to Freedom tour. Brown is the curator and storyteller of the major collection of rare documents helping people to understand and explore the institution of enslavement and the inspiration of freedom fighters around the world. The presentation intended for students and their families to have the opportunity to experience a deep and meaningful way to build empathy. Students in attendance from McKinley School’s Petaluma Accelerated Charter program said the evening about historical empathy was very impactful

, and they were able to make many connections to their classroom studies by viewing the items on display and talking with the guests at the event.

Two Rock Elementary held its school cleanup on Jan. 21. The TRACEN OS Staff, IT, and ET Students completed lawn mowing, mulch spreading, outdated fire alarm removal, trash pickup, and installing a new basketball goal. According to their Facebook page, Two Rock School relies heavily on the Coast Guard community to contribute to the overall improvement of the school, and is grateful for all its support. What a great example of how to make a difference in your own neighborhood. Keep up the great work!

McNear Elementary student Maple Robinson reports that McNear Eagles love celebrating holidays and learning about traditions. “We always do something special so that we can learn about different cultures, Robinson explained. “On Jan. 20, we celebrated Lunar New Year with a school parade. Our Student Leadership Team worked hard to make posters wishing students and staff, ‘Gong Xi Fa Cai!. Our 6th Graders, Student Leadership Team, and the Transitional Kindergartners (TK) all participated in the parade that walked around our school.” Robinson shared that students were happy, and they cheered and held signs and lanterns. After the parade, the TK students sat with their parents and enjoyed fortune cookies and read their fortunes. The student body learned the Lunar New Year has been celebrated for over 3,500 years. Lunar New Year is celebrated with a giant dragon parade with lanterns to honor gods and our ancestors. In China, each year is paired with an animal. McNear’s Leadership Team had fun figuring out what animal each student had as their lunar calendar sign. “It is believed that you have some of the same characteristics as your animal. I am a Rabbit,” notes Robinson. “That is cool because this is the Year of the Rabbit. Other cultural traditions include children receiving a red envelope with money inside. “One time, I received $10, and it is important that the amount of money you get isn’t divisible by 4,” Robinson said. “The focus is friends and family with forgiveness and peace for one another. Robinson says it is traditional to clean your room during this time, and if you don’t, you might get bad luck. Robinson hesitantly remarked “I might have bad luck.”

Join teachers, staff and students as they demonstrate and celebrate creativity in all forms. This Saturday, Jan. 28 from noon until 4 p.m., the River Montessori Creator Faire is back and in person! Petaluma's hands-on celebration of the arts and sciences is back, with more than 20 activity booths and counting. The school campus will host the event offering delicious food for sale, and tons of maker-style fun for families. Tickets are available for $7 per person or $25 per family suggested donation. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. Past Creator Faires at River Montessori featured marble runs, Legos and building blocks, ceramics, string geometry, slime making, face painting, drum circles, paper rocket launchers, screen printing, cork and toothpick boats and more.

Get ready for LumaCon! LumaCon is a free comic convention for youth that celebrates creativity and literacy for all. The librarians of Casa Grande High School, Petaluma High School, and Petaluma Regional Library (Sonoma County Library) have been producing LumaCon since 2015 with the support of the Friends of the Petaluma Library, the Teen Advisory Council, and members of our community. This year, the community event will take place Jan. 28th, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Petaluma Community Center. Check out the event website (https://www.lumacon.net/about) for more details on all the LumaCon fun.

The Petaluma Educational Foundation (PEF) scholarship application deadline has been extended! Are you graduating from high school this year? Do you plan on studying to become a teacher, enter a nursing program, or enroll in trades/vocational classes? Did you participate in high school sports, are you involved in community service? PEF has scholarships that support a wide range of opportunities based on your planned area of study, past high school activities, or current community passions. Thanks to the support of donors, PEF offers scholarships to students of all aptitudes and abilities. This year they have added new scholarships, including several more for two-year colleges and vocational programs. Visit the application portal (https://pef.awardspring.com) to view all the scholarships available for your education plans. Be sure to apply before Jan. 31(new extended deadline), and let PEF help you pave the way to continue your education after high school.