‘Stunned into silence’: Local fans react to 49ers’ 2nd Super Bowl loss to KC Chiefs

Most of the fans gathered Sunday at Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre sulked and offered condolences to one another after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in an overtime heartbreaker during Super Bowl LVIII.

“We’ve been here so many times. We’ve been champions ... it’s always so close,” said Rose Garza, of Boulder Creek, a small mountain community in the Santa Cruz mountains. She was with friends in Petaluma Sunday.

The outcome of Sunday’s match was a repeat of Super Bowl LIV in 2020 when the Chiefs topped the 49ers 31-20. Sunday’s game also marked only the second time in Super Bowl history that play went into overtime (the first happened during Super Bowl LI when the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28).

Ahead of the game some fans, dressed in their 49ers and Chiefs jerseys, did last-minute shopping at the nearby Petaluma Market. “Go Niners!” cheers of support and camaraderie could be heard coming from inside the store.

About 50 people showed up at the historic Mystic Theatre to watch the game, which was played on a large screen. Next door at McNear’s Saloon and Dining Room other 49ers fans gathered to watch the game on the bar’s dozens of TV screens, which were all tuned to the Super Bowl.

“I love the fact that there’s still a nostalgic theater ... and that they’re showing the game. And the fact that they’re showing the game in high def — unbelievable! I didn’t think that was going to happen,” said Garza, who was born and raised in San Francisco, and is a self-described lifelong 49ers fan.

She recalled watching 49ers games at Candlestick Park in her youth.

Sunday, though, was the first time Tavai Bale, visiting from Fiji, watched the Super Bowl in the United States. A big rugby fan who was not familiar with the rules of American football, she arrived in Santa Rosa Saturday night.

She said she went to the theater for “an immersive game experience,” which included the big screen and surround sound.

Michelle Sweetster of Santa Rosa sat alongside a group of friends in the upstairs room of McNear’s, and when asked why she opted to watch the game in Petaluma instead of Santa Rosa, she said, “This is the center-point of the action!”

She was surrounded by fans wearing 49ers gear.

The game opened with an acoustic rendition of “America the Beautiful” by pop star Post Malone before country music icon Reba McEntire sang the National Anthem surrounded by U.S. military service members.

Neither the 49ers nor the Chiefs scored in the first quarter, but less than 10 seconds into the second quarter, the 49ers scored a field goal, marking the start of a game mostly led by the 49ers.

After the close of the second quarter, eight-time Grammy Award winner, Usher, dazzled the audience with his performance, which included a number of guest performers such as, Alicia Keys, Lil’ Jon, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri and Vallejo-raised singer H.E.R.

"It was better than a hotflash,“ said Sweetster of Usher’s half-time show. She and her friends danced and sang along throughout, which was punctuated with claps and yells as Usher took his shirt off toward the end of his performance.

Sarah Johnson, a decades-long 49ers fan, was skeptical about a 49ers win at the start of the game. Originally from Texas, she said she has kept tabs on Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ career since his college days at Texas Tech.

By the third quarter, she backtracked.

“I’ll eat my words. Man, San Francisco defense is owning it. We’ve got to keep the momentum going,” she said.

What had earlier been a mostly reserved crowd inside the Mystic yelled out, “No,” took off their hats and raised their arms in exasperation after the Chiefs scored a touchdown and a field goal toward the end of the third quarter to take the lead 13-10.

The energy picked up with subsequent plays as the crowd in the theater stood up and cheered when the 49ers scored in the fourth quarter, bringing the score up to 16-13.

The Chiefs scored a field goal to briefly tie the game16-16, but that was followed by two field goals, one by the 49ers, then another by the Chiefs, ending the fourth quarter and regular play with each team tied 19-19.

Matthew Houser of Petaluma, said he was “stressed” as he waited for overtime to begin.

He and his friends, some coming from as far away as San Francisco, arrived an hour before kickoff to get an unobstructed view in front of the big screen, he said.

“The athleticism is amazing,“ said Fiji resident Bale, as the game went into overtime. ”What a game.“

Although the 49ers scored a field goal in overtime, the Chiefs scored a touchdown in the last three seconds, with Kansas City winning 25-22.

Fans quickly and quietly walked out of the theater, heads hanging low, some embracing each other.

“Stunned into silence,” said Sweetster, reflecting on the final score.

“I’m disappointed but not mad,” Johnson said from the upstairs dining room at McNear’s. “I’m proud of the way San Francisco played, but I’m disappointed.”

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.