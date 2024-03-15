If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org .

Adilene Hernandez applied to just one graduate school for her master’s degree in marriage and family therapy. Of all her options, the 22-year-old Sonoma State University grad liked University of San Francisco’s counseling psychology program best.

“I feel like it was the one that just really aligned with my beliefs,” said Hernandez, who grew up and attended high school in Windsor.

She’s hoping to become a therapist, to serve her community using her bilingual and bicultural skills — something she wishes there was more of in the North Bay.

And the need is great.

Latino mental health leaders say Sonoma County Latinos are inadequately served by mental health options. Suicide rates have nearly doubled for Latinos in Sonoma County since 2016 — outpacing national trends.

The three-year average rate for suicides among Latino is 9.4 deaths per 100,000 people in 2020-22. That’s up from 5.4 deaths in 2016-18, according to county data, and taking into account the growing proportion.

Hernandez said when she was in high school she wanted to be a school counselor because she saw the lack of representation of Latinos in the role.

But after she started working with Latino Service Providers, a local nonprofit helping Latinos access resources and information, she realized the problem was bigger. That’s why she applied to marriage and family therapy programs.

“We have a waitlist that we constantly have to close,” said Juan Torres, executive director of Humanidad, Therapy and Education Services. “Our partners have a waitlist that they have to close and when it comes to getting someone who's bilingual, or speaks their native language, it's almost impossible to get someone.”

Humanidad, a local organization started in 2013, seeks to address “a growing need for bilingual and bicultural approaches to addressing mental health” among Sonoma County’s Latino community, according to Torres.

The mental health nonprofit provides culturally aware help to a diverse population for a low fee and has about 300 clients.

“They want someone that understands them, as immigrants. That understands them, in their dynamics with their parents, their dynamics with their spouses, the dynamics with their children,” he said.

Bilingual and bicultural

When asked if they felt Latinos were being well-served by mental health services across the county, Stephanie Manieri, executive director of Latino Service Providers, said “no.” Torres agreed. Hernandez wasn’t sure.

Melissa Ladrech, Mental Health Services Act coordinator with Sonoma County’s Behavioral Health Division, said that’s a common thing they hear.

But she stressed there are resources available. She said the county is working on a mental health resources map with the help of an intern from Latino Service Providers.

The county makes use of their staff, interpreters, and language line services to meet the needs of patients using languages other than English. For instance, the county employed 52 bilingual Spanish speaking workers out of about 300 in its Behavioral Health Division as of March 2023, according to Sheri Cardo, a county communications specialist.

Still, Ladrech said the county is working to increase the number of Latino and Hispanic people who use their services. The Board of Supervisors, she said, will be spending $700,000 to address the county’s overall average suicide rate — which is 13 1/2 deaths per 100,000 people.

At the crux of the issue — alongside increasing social isolation, loneliness, stress and depression — is increasing discrimination, Ladrech said they gleaned from listening sessions with Latino residents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously declared racism a public health threat. And on Tuesday, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors followed suit during an emotional board meeting.

There’s not much else outside of county governance and providers with packed waitlists.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Sonoma County does not have any Latino or Hispanic specific programming, according to Mary-Francie Walsh, the local arm’s executive director.

“We are desperate to try to provide that,” she said.

“We have materials in Spanish,” but she added, “I need people who are bilingual, and they have to be people with lived experience because that's the NAMI model.”

Walsh said for years NAMI has been “disconnected” when it comes to Latinos in Sonoma County.

But she, too, realizes the need.

She said she has met with Latino Service Providers, Humanidad and Los Cien, but her organization struggles to find bilingual and bicultural mental health workers. NAMI finds student recruits from Sonoma State University’s psychology program, but none of the students they attracted have been bilingual. And NAMI Sonoma County staff currently only speaks English.