Suicide rates only among Latino population in Sonoma County climbing since 2016. What’s being done?

According to county data, suicide rates are decreasing for every measurable racial and ethnic group in the county, except for Latinos.|
KATHRYN STYER MARTíNEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 15, 2024, 7:13AM
Updated 36 minutes ago

Si tú o alguien que conoces necesita ayuda ahora, llama o envía un mensaje de texto al 988 o chatea con 988lifeline.org.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

Adilene Hernandez applied to just one graduate school for her master’s degree in marriage and family therapy. Of all her options, the 22-year-old Sonoma State University grad liked University of San Francisco’s counseling psychology program best.

“I feel like it was the one that just really aligned with my beliefs,” said Hernandez, who grew up and attended high school in Windsor.

She’s hoping to become a therapist, to serve her community using her bilingual and bicultural skills — something she wishes there was more of in the North Bay.

And the need is great.

Latino mental health leaders say Sonoma County Latinos are inadequately served by mental health options. Suicide rates have nearly doubled for Latinos in Sonoma County since 2016 — outpacing national trends.

The three-year average rate for suicides among Latino is 9.4 deaths per 100,000 people in 2020-22. That’s up from 5.4 deaths in 2016-18, according to county data, and taking into account the growing proportion.

Hernandez said when she was in high school she wanted to be a school counselor because she saw the lack of representation of Latinos in the role.

But after she started working with Latino Service Providers, a local nonprofit helping Latinos access resources and information, she realized the problem was bigger. That’s why she applied to marriage and family therapy programs.

“We have a waitlist that we constantly have to close,” said Juan Torres, executive director of Humanidad, Therapy and Education Services. “Our partners have a waitlist that they have to close and when it comes to getting someone who's bilingual, or speaks their native language, it's almost impossible to get someone.”

Humanidad, a local organization started in 2013, seeks to address “a growing need for bilingual and bicultural approaches to addressing mental health” among Sonoma County’s Latino community, according to Torres.

The mental health nonprofit provides culturally aware help to a diverse population for a low fee and has about 300 clients.

“They want someone that understands them, as immigrants. That understands them, in their dynamics with their parents, their dynamics with their spouses, the dynamics with their children,” he said.

Bilingual and bicultural

When asked if they felt Latinos were being well-served by mental health services across the county, Stephanie Manieri, executive director of Latino Service Providers, said “no.” Torres agreed. Hernandez wasn’t sure.

Melissa Ladrech, Mental Health Services Act coordinator with Sonoma County’s Behavioral Health Division, said that’s a common thing they hear.

But she stressed there are resources available. She said the county is working on a mental health resources map with the help of an intern from Latino Service Providers.

The county makes use of their staff, interpreters, and language line services to meet the needs of patients using languages other than English. For instance, the county employed 52 bilingual Spanish speaking workers out of about 300 in its Behavioral Health Division as of March 2023, according to Sheri Cardo, a county communications specialist.

Still, Ladrech said the county is working to increase the number of Latino and Hispanic people who use their services. The Board of Supervisors, she said, will be spending $700,000 to address the county’s overall average suicide rate — which is 13 1/2 deaths per 100,000 people.

At the crux of the issue — alongside increasing social isolation, loneliness, stress and depression — is increasing discrimination, Ladrech said they gleaned from listening sessions with Latino residents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously declared racism a public health threat. And on Tuesday, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors followed suit during an emotional board meeting.

There’s not much else outside of county governance and providers with packed waitlists.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Sonoma County does not have any Latino or Hispanic specific programming, according to Mary-Francie Walsh, the local arm’s executive director.

“We are desperate to try to provide that,” she said.

“We have materials in Spanish,” but she added, “I need people who are bilingual, and they have to be people with lived experience because that's the NAMI model.”

Walsh said for years NAMI has been “disconnected” when it comes to Latinos in Sonoma County.

But she, too, realizes the need.

She said she has met with Latino Service Providers, Humanidad and Los Cien, but her organization struggles to find bilingual and bicultural mental health workers. NAMI finds student recruits from Sonoma State University’s psychology program, but none of the students they attracted have been bilingual. And NAMI Sonoma County staff currently only speaks English.

Being Latino doesn’t necessarily mean a person is able to speak Spanish. Often being unable to speak Spanish can be a source of shame or ridicule for some Latinos. But, Walsh said, “the comfort level of people talking about mental health, that cultural sensitivity, is really important.”

Still NAMI tries to serve the Latino population despite being unable to attract or retain Latino participants and workers.

Torres previously told The Press Democrat that local community health centers are reporting they’re “lucky” if a tenth of their therapist applications are bilingual. Even more so if they’re bilingual and actually proficient.

The local health care system is struggling to hire enough bicultural and bilingual therapists, he told The Press Democrat in August 2023.

Community health work

Kevin Olalde Bernal was in high school when he moved from Mendocino County at the start of the pandemic. He said it was stressful for many reasons, one of the biggest being money. Finding housing in Sonoma County is hard for low-income earners.

Olalde Bernal and his family ultimately found housing in Santa Rosa. But the stressful experience left an impression on him and he wanted to help others going through difficult times.

Like Hernandez, he got connected with Latino Service Providers. He took on a yearlong youth “promotor” — which means community health worker in Spanish — internship as he finished Montgomery High School.

“Just helping the Latino community is something that, you know, it's big for me in my heart,” Olalde Bernal said.

He started working to educate his peers about housing rights and justice. Now, he’s a “YP Lead” for the mental health program track, called “apoyo emocional.”

The internship has been running since 2017 and has graduated over 230 students.

Students are trained to be community health worker, and includes a summer intensive, youth mental health first aid certification and suicide prevention training that Manieri said encourages them to perform “QPR,” or “question, persuade, refer.”

The four tracks currently offered are mental health, emergency preparedness, environmental education and civic engagement — but the foundation for all of them is mental health.

“Mental health is a big thing, and sometimes we don't see it. And it's not just about, like, having stress, but it comes down into different things,” Olalde Bernal said, adding it's “being stressed from work and being stressed from school, financial stress.”

Manieri said if she could implement any policies that would address and improve mental health for Latinos, one would be universal basic income.

"When we talk to families, I can't even tell you how many calls we get about people needing rental assistance or some sort of economic assistance. That is the number one need in our community,” she said.

Sometimes, Torres said, Humanidad acts as community connector for people who reach out for help, “maybe it's just connecting them to the local food banks, or places where they can apply for an apartment.”

Financial stress and poverty are connected to mental health, and the two can lead to suicidal ideation.

Leading up to the pandemic, University of Utah researchers studied the link between poverty and suicidal ideation in Hispanic mental health care patients.

According to the article, “Poverty and Suicidal Ideation Among Hispanic Mental Health Care Patients Leading up to the COVID-19 Pandemic” published in June 2023 in the journal, Hispanic Health Care International, researchers “estimated that Hispanic mental health patients who experienced poverty had 1.55 greater odds of having suicidal thoughts in a given year than Hispanic patients who did not experience poverty.”

The researchers found, according to the CDC, national Hispanic suicide rates increased by 26.7% from 2015 to 2020 but non-Hispanic suicide rates only increased by 0.1% over the same time.

According to the CDC, from 2018 to 2021, suicide was third most common form of death for Latinos aged 10-34 and in the top ten for ages 10-54.

Sonoma County’s population was 29% Hispanic or Latino in 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s less than California’s 40%, Napa County’s 36% or Santa Rosa’s 34%, but more than the national 19%.

Despite nearly 1 in 3 Sonoma County residents being Latino or Hispanic, community members say they are not given the attention expected for a significant population.

“We're a growing population, we're a younger population. But we're often kind of forgotten,” Torres said.

For Latinos in Sonoma County, there is a sense of not belonging and “a sense of — kind of — people not wanting us here.”

Latino suicides aren’t tracked by NAMI Sonoma County, Walsh said.

According to county data, suicide rates are decreasing for every measurable racial and ethnic group in the county, except for Latinos.

When looking at three-year averages, the suicide rate for Latinos almost doubled to 9.4 deaths per 100,000 people in 2020-22 — up from 5.4 in 2016-18.

For the same period, white/non-Hispanic suicide rates increased from 14.7 to 15.5 deaths per 100,000 people after hitting a high-water mark of 17.4 in 2019-20.

A year-by-year examination of the data available shows that suicide rates more than doubled from 2016 to 2022, after a brief dip in 2021.

Non-Hispanic white suicide rates, while still higher than Latinos, have been up and down since 2020 and are lower overall since 2016.

Manieri and Torres are concerned about the mental health of young Latinos in the county and affects on the future of the community in terms of homelessness, educational attainment and the ability for Latinos to step into the roles left vacant by aging populations.

Torres said while Sonoma County is an aging community, the Latino population is a young one.

According to the most recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics, 52.5% of students in the Santa Rosa City Schools district are Latino.

Mental health and students

According to the California School Dashboard, the suspension rate for Santa Rosa City Schools is bad and getting worse.

Out of 13,815 students, 8.2% of students were suspended for at least one day in 2023. For Hispanic students, that rate was 9.4%. All student groups were in the bottom two tiers.

Statewide, the suspension rate was 3.5% in 2023, according to the data.

“We need to make sure that our school administrators and teachers are supported with individuals that can address the challenges that these young individuals are facing,” Torres said.

Putting school resource officers in academic settings addresses the symptoms of a bigger problem but doesn’t adequately support students, he said.

“It's not a solution,” he said. “It's part of the solution, perhaps.”

Manieri recommended violence prevention programs, which “actually work,” she said, for improving Latino mental health. “Less reactive and more proactive.”

She pointed to the long tail of pandemic trauma as another reason for increased mental mental health issues.

“I know that a lot of people are saying like, ‘Well, when are we going to stop blaming COVID?’ But COVID was a really impactful event, and I don't think that we need to stop thinking about the ways in which COVID impacted our community,” she said.

“We're seeing a lot of kids, not just Latino kids, but a lot of kids who are having a hard time reintegrating into school.”

Latino Service Providers uses data from Sonoma County’s Youth Truth survey, administered across 146 schools in Sonoma County, to help inform their programming. It reported that 13% of high school students have seriously considered attempting suicide, 16% reported feeling rarely or never happy in the week they were surveyed, and 20% reported feeling often sad or sad all the time.

Over a third of all Sonoma County high school students surveyed felt so sad or hopeless every day for two weeks or more that they stopped doing their usual activities in January 2023.

Latino Service Providers conducts a similar survey of their youth participants in the program. Manieri said their findings often mirror those in the Youth Truth survey. They’re also seeing heightened levels of anxiety and students having a hard time connecting with one another.

“Parents are maybe having to work more because things are so expensive now,” she said. “And a lot of them went through really impactful events in their lives like losing their homes and losing their jobs.”

Manieri said she’s not surprised her organization gets so many calls about financial assistance from Latinos in the community, “given the the high cost of living in Sonoma County.”

“Unless you're like working directly with the community, I don't think you really understand how dire the need really is,” she said.

For Hernandez, she’s one step closer to working with her community.

On Feb. 20, she was accepted to her marriage and family therapy graduate program at the University of San Francisco.

She’s since applied to the Mental Health Talent Pipeline Project, a scholarship program that helps bilingual and bicultural students cover tuition for their master’s degree. It’s a partnership between Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County and the Santa Rosa campus of the University of San Francisco.

She will find out if she’s been granted the scholarship in July.

Kathryn Styer Martínez is a reporting intern for the Press Democrat. She can be reached at kathryn.styermartinez@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5337.

Si tú o alguien que conoces necesita ayuda ahora, llama o envía un mensaje de texto al 988 o chatea con 988lifeline.org.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor