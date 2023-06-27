The calendar marked the occasion last week — summer is officially here.

Finally, the weather is catching up.

The annual marking of the summer solstice normally is an event predated by a weather pattern of high pressure, escalating temperatures and a reduced marine layer. This year, the usual Bay Area climate for summer has been lagging.

“That upper atmosphere low-trough pattern that we’ve had for a long time now is finally being replaced by some high pressure,” National Weather Service meteorologist Dalton Behringer said Tuesday morning. “Now, that high-pressure ridge will build through the weekend.”

That ridge will usher in a hot start to the weekend. Temperatures are expected to hit 90 degrees in far East Bay places such as Brentwood in Contra Costa County by Wednesday and Livermore in Alameda County by Thursday. Come Friday, the Santa Clara Valley, San Jose and most of East Bay likely will be in the lower 90s, with coastal areas in Alameda County in the 80s.

By Saturday, a few of the hotter areas might see triple-digit temperatures, and even cities in the Peninsula could hit 85. San Francisco is expected to be in the 70s.

“The ridge breaks down in the early part of the week starting Sunday, and that will bring the temperatures back down again. We’ll see for how long,” Behringer said. “This does look to be the start of what we usually see (in the summer). The weather pattern has shifted.”

The cooldown will be timely; fire officials always are wary of the Fourth of July holiday and how that can wreak fire havoc, even under the best of conditions.

“It does seem that while it’s a little late, heightened fire danger is arriving right on time for the Independence Day holiday,” Contra Costa County Fire Protection spokesperson Steve Hill said. “The anticipated temperatures will only hasten the drying of the bumper crop of vegetation out there.”

How well that vegetation will hold up under temperatures in the upper 90s will be a new test, Hill said. Even before the hot spell, Contra Costa fire crews on Sunday put out a 55-acre wild fire off Deer Valley and Chadbourne roads in Brentwood, and an approximately 30-acre fire on Kirker Pass Road near Hess Road in Concord, Hill said.

The cooldown will be also be in keeping with the normal transition from a spring weather pattern to a summer one, Behringer said. How long the cooldown lasting next week lasts will be determined, as will the arrival, length and intensity of the next heat wave.

“The high-pressure ridges become more persistent as we get into the summer,” he said. “So this is probably the first one, and the others will come and be stronger. That’s just kind of how the climate works here.”