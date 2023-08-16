Petaluma City Schools’ seven elementary schools, nine secondary schools, 850 staff members and 7,200 students kicked off another year of education Wednesday morning in what officials believe may be the first truly post-COVID school year.

And Superintendent Matthew Harris is looking forward to sunnier days ahead.

“I think we weathered the storm very well,” Harris said of the pandemic. “Our district is up and growing, providing excellent opportunities for our students to learn.”

The local school district, like most others in the state, took an enrollment hit during the pandemic, dropping from a high of around 7,500 students to a low of around 7,100. The 2023-24 enrollment is now at around 7,200.

Harris noted that Petaluma’s rebound was slowed somewhat by the cost of living in the area and lack of affordable housing. “We’re seeing it play out in our schools,” he said, adding that those factors were mitigated by Petaluma being “such an attractive place to live.”

Despite this being considered a “post-COVID” school year – and new principals at both Casa Grande High School and Petaluma Junior High School, plus some changes to the district’s administrative team – the year begins with no major alterations to either personnel or facilities.

Harris, starting his second full year as district superintendent, does have some definite ideas of the direction he would like the district to go.

He said the focus in the new year will be on equity – what he termed “positive behavior, intervention and support,” or PBIS. That last part includes what Harris calls “restorative practices.”

“We want to use intervention and support before we move to suspension or expulsion,” he explained. “We will have no tolerance for things like fighting, drugs, alcohol or weapons on campus. We will suspend or expel students when it is called for.” But he added, “Our goal is not to suspend or expel students for lower-level things, but to try alternatives.”

Another method of support the superintendent is advocating is the presence on all campuses of an adult that students can trust.

He pointed to a survey question posed to students last school year: “When feeling upset or having problems, there is an adult from school who I can talk to about it.” Harris said only 45% of the students who responded answered with “Yes.”

“That is unacceptable,” he said. “We need to know there is someone on campus they can talk to about their problems. It doesn’t have to be the principal, but there should be someone on campus they can talk to.”

The most noticeable of the changes in the new school year are the new principals at Casa Grande High School and Petaluma Junior High School. Both new principals – Christina Bridges at Casa Grande and Ray McClintock at Petaluma Junior High – are moving up from assistant principal positions.

“We have reformatted and made some shifts, but there is nothing like we saw last year when we had to replace several elementary school principals after the pandemic,” Harris said.

As for campus improvements, students arrived on Wednesday to cleaned-up, freshly painted and in some cases slightly renovated school campuses, but no major additions were seen this year. That’s because money from bond measures passed by voters in 2014, for both elementary and secondary schools, has all been used.

Harris said there is the possibility of going to the voters for a new bond measure to help finance school improvements.

“We need second gyms at both Casa Grande and Petaluma High, stands in the gym at Casa Grande, a pool at Casa Grande, and (other) upgrades,” the superintendent said.

The superintendent said there is also a need for a parcel tax to help pay for teacher specialists in areas like technology, music and physical education at the elementary schools and career pathway counselors in the secondary schools.

After all, the campuses are not new, with Petaluma High School announcing this to be the start of its 150th year.