Supervisor David Rabbitt, water agency to discuss drought impacts on Russian River watershed

Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt is teaming up with the County’s water agency next week to address North Bay drought conditions.

Rabbitt, who represents the south county, including Petaluma, is set to join representatives from the Sonoma County Water Agency, the city of Petaluma and National Weather Service in a virtual town hall at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday The meeting will focus on how the drought is affecting the district and the Russian River watershed.

The event comes as the Russian River watershed region experiences its third driest year on record.

More information on the town hall can be found at the Sonoma County Water Agency’s Facebook page.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.