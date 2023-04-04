Sylvia Ross gazes at a framed photo of her beloved tabby cat Addie that sits on a nearby side table in her west Petaluma home.

It’s been three months since Addie died. But, Ross said, she still looks across the room several times a day, expecting to see Addie there to greet her.

“It’s hard,” she said.

Ross thought of easing the pain by creating a circle of like-minded people who could help each other through it. Soon her idea of a support group for grieving pet owners became a reality.

“Sylvia put a post up on Nextdoor that she had lost her beloved Addie and would like to set up a support group,” said fellow Petaluman Melissa Atkinson, who loved the idea of a "group where people could meet and tell their story, share their memories of their animals and what was going on for them, and be supported in a safe place so that we could try to help and hear them.“

The pair got to work, securing a meeting spot at St. John’s Episcopal Church at 5th and C streets. Fliers were made and distributed at North Bay Animal Services, local vets’ offices and other likely places.

The group’s name: Remember Our Missed Pets, or ROMP for short.

Their first meeting was March 29 in the church’s library space. Future meetings will be held there on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.

“We love our animals and we treat them like family, and when they pass, it’s so hard. And sometimes when they disappear, I find that that’s the hardest part – not knowing what’s going on,” Atkinson said. “It’s just the aftermath of dealing with the grief involved. We just want to offer the community a resource to tell their tale.”

Ross, who adopted Addie from North Bay Animal Services three years ago, recalled the grief she experienced after her veterinarian discovered Addie was suffering from heart failure.

“The symptoms came up fast. I took her in, in the morning at 10. They told me at 11 that the blood tests and the exams were showing she had heart failure, and that if she didn’t get put down she’d be suffering,” Ross said while holding back tears. “I heard the word ‘suffering’ and I said, ‘OK, do it.’”

She added that Addie was “wonderful,” and that her three short years with her by her side felt like a decade.

Atkinson, who said she has lost five pets in recent years, hopes more pet owners will look to ROMP for comfort, and that the group is open “to whoever feels they could benefit from this.”

She then took out a poem by Nick Cave, reading from it for inspiration.

“It seems to me that if we love, we grieve. That’s the deal, that’s the pact,” she read. “Grief and love are forever intertwined. Grief is the terrible reminder of the depths of our love and like love, it is not negotiable.”

Atkinson said that so far, creating the group has been cathartic for herself and others.

“You get your story out and how wonderful your pet was. That seems to help,” she said.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.