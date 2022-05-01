Surge in anti-LGBTQ legislation across US has locals concerned

Members of Sonoma County’s LGBTQ+ community and their allies say a surge in legislation being considered in other parts of the country that aims to limit the rights of people from gender and sexual minorities has them concerned.

Though none of the recent wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation has come out of Sacramento, both groups say they worry hateful rhetoric born out of such laws may encourage similar speech, either online or in person, in the West Coast.

There also is a concern that these efforts might embolden those prone to acts of violence against members of this community, which includes people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or members of other gender and sexual minorities.

“Even if we live in a county and a state where a majority of voters may vote to protect or preserve (LGBTQ+) rights here when possible, there’s still a concern that a vocal minority will enact violence, or will engage in hate speech,” said Chelsea Kurnick, the chair of Positive Images, a Santa Rosa-based organization that advocates for LGBTQ+ individuals in Sonoma County.

As of late March, lawmakers across the country had proposed 238 anti-LGBTQ+ bills, with nearly half targeting the rights of transgender people specifically, an NBC News analysis of data from the American Civil Liberties Union and the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Freedom for All Americans found.

That’s a significant increase since 2018 when 41bills of this kind were proposed, according to the news site.

They include Alabama’s SB 184, which makes it a felony for medical professionals to provide gender-affirming care to transgender children under the age of 19.

And, Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill, which its opponents call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which was signed late into law March 28.

The measure bars public school teachers from talking about sexual orientation and gender identity in class “in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards." It also prohibits transgender students from using facilities that match their gender identity.

Lawsuits have been filed in an attempt to block both laws.

Many opponents of such laws point to a 2021 national survey from The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth, which found 42% of teen and young adults ages 13-24 seriously contemplated suicide in the past year, with slightly higher numbers for the transgender and nonbinary population.

That figure was 20% when looking at high school students generally in the first half of 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found.

In another poll released by the group in January, 66% of LGBTQ+ youth said recent debates about state laws that would restrict the rights of transgender people had either a very negative or somewhat negative impact on their mental health. Among transgender and gender nonbinary youth 85% responded similarly, the poll found.

Localized data on the LGBTQ+ community is difficult to find as the American Community Survey does not collect data on sexual orientation or gender identities beyond male and female.

Jennifer Rihl, the co-chair of TransLife Sonoma County, an organization that puts on community events for the region’s transgender community, said the influx of laws that target the transgender community have increasingly made her question her safety when traveling to other states and certain parts of California where support for anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is strong.

A Santa Rosa property manager, Rihl came out as a transgender woman to her family and friends in 2015. A year later, North Carolina passed a law that barred transgender people from using bathrooms that aligned with their gender identity at schools and in government buildings.

“I feel like it’s been an onslaught ever since,” Rihl said. “I think the (Republican Party) tries to rally its base by going old school, which is traditional family values.”

As the number of laws that aim to peel back the rights of the transgender community grows, Rihl said she has seen impacts in other parts of her life as well.

She broke ties with a friend who recently posted an image on Facebook that misgendered Rachel Levine, the Department of Health and Human Services’ assistant secretary of health, and NCAA swimming championship winner Lia Thomas, two transgender women.

A regular bowler for nine years, Rihl said she also found herself pulling back during a bowling competition at the Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park earlier this month.

With an uptick in debates about transgender athletes’ participation in sports, she worried a win would come with unwanted negative attention, Rihl said.