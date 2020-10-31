Surveillance testing seen as key to reducing long-term care infections in Sonoma County

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

New state rules requiring regular COVID testing of staff and caregivers at long-term care facilities for seniors around California and Sonoma County could prove key to quelling a renewed surge in cases at local residential care homes, county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said Friday.

Surveillance testing requirements imposed earlier in the pandemic for skilled nursing facilities, along with tightened infection control and screening protocols, proved similarly critical to leveling out the case rate at such institutions in late summer, she said.

Assisted living centers and board and care homes — both licensed as residential care facilities for the elderly, or RCFEs — are now required to test 25% of their employees every week so that everyone is tested at least once a month and made aware they are infectious.

“More than anything, surveillance testing of staff on a regular basis, to find people early that could be cases and get them isolated and make sure there wasn’t any more COVID in the facilities, that’s been the most helpful,” Mase said of nursing homes. “So now the RCFEs are also going to start doing the same thing.”

Her comments came amid pronounced consternation over rising numbers of COVID-19 cases at residential care homes in Sonoma County after they fell in September, including one Santa Rosa home at which every single worker and resident was infected.

Officials say the rising positive rate among the county’s more than 177 licensed residential care facilities reflects the widespread presence of the virus in Sonoma County, one of just nine California counties left in the most restrictive tier under the state’s pandemic reopening plan.

Generally, workers become infected outside and wind up introducing the virus to facility residents, who by virtue of age and, sometimes, underlying medical issues are particularly vulnerable, officials say.

The recent outbreak at St. Francis Assisted Living in southwest Santa Rosa has proven particularly concerning. All staff members and all 20 residents were infected, including three residents who died.

Even armed with a list of staffing agencies for home health care workers who could provide temporary caregivers, the facility reported being unable to recruit substitutes. The challenges fueled enough concern on the part of county officials that Supervisor Shirlee Zane and other members of the Older Adult Task Force, created in partnership with Mase, Adult and Aging Director Paul Dunaway and a variety of nonprofit representatives, requested the state licensing agency send reinforcements.

“They are the accountable party in the end, if they have oversight over the facilities,” Zane said.

Zane also called on the state’s Community Care Licensing Division to be stricter about mandatory trainings and protocols, more communicative about outbreaks “before the crisis blows up in our face,” and prepared with “hands-on and in-person support” to augment in-house training.

She noted, for instance, that a webinar held earlier this week about infection control at residential care homes was not mandatory for license holders and that St. Francis has been on prolonged probation.

The state division already has a process for providing stand-in managers for facilities that are overwhelmed, but “we don’t need a management team to come in and tell them what to do,” said Crista Barnett Nelson, executive director of Senior Advocacy Services, a regional agency that runs the Sonoma County Long-term Care Ombudsman program. “What we do need is bodies. We need people to come in and care for them (the residents). Some of these caregivers just need to get better, and they’ll come back.”

A caregiver at St. Francis, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the state already had sent a licensed vocational nurse and infection control specialist to assist personnel to make improvements on isolating those who are infected, as well as sanitization and personal protective equipment use. They also facilitated recruitment of replacement workers.

Two once-infected staffers also had been cleared to return to work, the person said.

But Zane said a well-attended conference call of about 20 people Friday that included Kim Johnson, director of the state Department of Social Services, made clear there was interest in additional collaboration to improve the situation at Sonoma County facilities.

“We want Sacramento to get tougher on the residential facilities, holding them more accountable and working closer with us at the ground level,” Zane said.

Sonoma County is now approaching 10,000 COVID cases since the pandemic broke out in March, with more than 9,600 so far, including 1,695 active cases as of Friday.

At least 401 skilled nursing patients and 235 residents of residential care facilities have been infected so far, as have 247 skilled nursing staffers and 215 workers at the residential facilities, according to state data.

Among those with current outbreaks are Nazareth Aqua Caliente Villa in Agua Caliente, which as of Wednesday had 13 staff and 18 residents with active cases.

The facility is licensed for 45 residents, though it had 27 during its last evaluation in February, according to licensing records.

Also Friday, Mase and Healdsburg District Hospital spokeswoman Gina Fabiano said employees at the hospital underwent another round of testing Thursday to determine if there were additional positive cases beyond the 14 already known.

The hospital tested 287 of 210 workers on Monday, detecting one additional case, bringing the total to 14.

Results of the testing aren’t expected until next week, Mase and Fabiano said.

So far, no related patient cases have been reported.

Sonoma County officials additionally reported Friday that two more schools, both private, have been approved by the state to resume socially distanced, in-person instruction under specified restrictions designed to limit exposure to coronavirus.

They are Summerfield Waldorf School, located west of Santa Rosa, and St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Healdsburg.

Five private schools in Sonoma County have now been approved to operate under modified conditions.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.