Suspect in Petaluma vehicle thefts arrested after pursuit

Petaluma police arrested a suspect in a series of vehicle thefts Wednesday following a foot chase.

Tyler Suit, 29, of Petaluma was arrested on felony and misdemeanor warrants and is accused of obstructing an officer, being a felon in possession of ammunition and possessing drugs, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

At about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, an officer spotted a suspicious vehicle parked in the 600 block of Western Avenue that matched the description of one of the vehicles Suit was accused of stealing.

The make and model weren’t specified.

The suspect was getting into the vehicle but ran away when approached by the officer, according to the Police Department.

Investigators said Suit ran several blocks, through a school and multiple properties, before surrendering on Brainerd Avenue.

Officers searched the suspect and found he had methamphetamine, police said.

