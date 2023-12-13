Court proceedings are on hold in a Humvee theft while a doctor evaluates the mental competency of a Santa Rosa man charged with stealing the vehicle in July and opening fire on a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. vehicle last month.

During a court appearance on Dec. 6, Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Karlene Navarro ordered a doctor to evaluate Anthony Ole Stabile, 34, court records show.

Stabile had been scheduled to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty, but his attorney with the Sonoma County Public Defender’s Office expressed doubt about Stabile’s competency.

Navarro ordered Stabile to be evaluated by a doctor on Jan. 24 and a report is due Feb. 23, according to court records..

A mental competency hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26 and Stabile remains in custody at the Sonoma County jail.

He has been charged with six felonies and two misdemeanors. The felonies include vehicle theft, shooting at an unoccupied vehicle and evading police.

On July 3, the Humvee was reported stolen from the California National Guard Armory at 1500 Armory Drive in Santa Rosa.

Early the next morning, the California Highway Patrol received a report it had been spotted north on Barnes Road without lights. Later, it was reportedly seen heading west on River Road, about 5 miles from the armory.

California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte told The Press Democrat Tuesday the agency completed its investigation into the theft and Stabile had been identified as the lone suspect.

Court records show Stabile had court proceedings in early July for an unrelated misdemeanor of driving under the influence. He reached a plea agreement on July 13.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the Humvee was at the time.

Stabile was most recently arrested Nov. 14 in Penngrove after the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office learned someone in a Humvee shot at a PG&E vehicle on Highway 116 near Duncans Mills.

Investigators spotted the Humvee heading east outside of Sebastopol on Bodega Highway and they followed the driver toward Petaluma on Stony Point Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Petaluma police deployed spike strips that punctured the Humvee’s tires and the driver stopped near Hatchery Road and Old Redwood Highway.

The Humvee was returned to the California National Guard Armory in Santa Rosa, and it will soon be retired, California National Guard Lt. Col. Brandon Hill told The Press Democrat last month.

