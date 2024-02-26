Two people were sent to the hospital, two vehicles were damaged, one sedan was stolen, a dog was taken and a man remains at large following a high-speed police chase Saturday night on highways 101 and 116 that ended near Cotati, authorities said.

Officials have not yet identified the man who took off after two pursuits, which began about 7:15 p.m. when he drove a Hyundai through a stop sign without pausing on Todd Road in Santa Rosa, west of Highway 101.

A California Highway Patrol officer witnessed the traffic violation, discovered the Hyundai was possibly stolen and tried to pull the vehicle over. The driver continued onto southbound Highway 101 and exited at Highway 116 in Cotati, CHP-Santa Rosa Officer David deRutte said.

The Hyundai then ran through a red light and crashed into a Honda Civic, injuring two people in that car, according to deRutte.

They were rushed to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor and major injuries, he said.

Cotati police closed Highway 116 near Highway 101 and issued an alert just after 7:30 p.m., asking residents to avoid the area. The road reopened at about 9:30 p.m.

The male driver and female passenger in the Hyundai got out of the vehicle and ran to a nearby 76 gas station.

The woman went to the bathroom of the gas station and hid until law enforcement officials found her.

She was arrested on suspicion of stolen property and drug-related misdemeanor charges and booked into the Sonoma County jail, deRutte said.

The male driver stole a white Honda Accord after pushing out the sedan’s owner, deRutte added.

In an attempt to take off onto southbound Highway 101, the driver backed the Honda into the fuel pumps and damaged the rear of the vehicle, which had the owner’s pet Pomeranian inside, deRutte said.

The CHP held vehicles back due to safety concerns, while a CHP helicopter followed the vehicle from the sky as it went into Marin and Alameda counties and reached speeds over 100 mph.

The aircraft lost sight of the Honda in a heavily-wooded area, deRutte said, adding that authorities are still searching for the suspected car thief and the dog.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com.

