Take a flight (or two) over the Petaluma River

Petaluman Scott Hess first made his name as a ground-based photographer. Known for his crisp, expansive shots of the North Bay region – from downtown scenes to cow-studded valleys – Hess has been exceedingly popular for years among those following his work in print and on social media.

More recently, however, Hess has taken to the skies, utilizing drones to capture aerial views that would have been impossible a few years before.

The resulting videos are always stunning, and not long ago, Hess shared two bird’s-eye perspectives taken Jan. 20 from above the upper Petaluma River corridor, with the purpose of highlighting an area that “Friends of the Petaluma River is currently attempting to protect and connect.”

"One video goes north to south and the other south to north,“ he said. ”The value of these two views is to highlight the natural connections on both ends.“

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/guqlWxe_W0s">Click here to view this embed</a>.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7Dc7q723uco">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The open spaces shown in the videos, bordered roughly by Corona Road to the north and Payran Street to the south, are dotted with vernal pools following January’s rains. Hess added that “Hopefully there will be no more building in this floodplain corridor. Keeping this land in a natural state will be important for flood protection and for water infiltration in the future.”

