Target, CVS add new coronavirus vaccination sites in Sonoma County

In-store pharmacies offering shots include Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma locations.

Target is now providing coronavirus vaccines at in-store CVS pharmacies across California, including locations in Sonoma County.

Target announced Wednesday that more than 600 CVS locations at Target stores across the US will offer the vaccine. At the same time, CVS also has expanded the number of pharmacies offering the vaccine in California to more than 115 additional stores, according to a news release.

CVS is not releasing the exact addresses of vaccination sites to prevent stores from being overwhelmed, according to the release. But a spokesperson for the pharmacy chain did confirm that new vaccination sites have been added in Sonoma County.

GoodRx, which tracks prescription drug prices and vaccine availability, includes Target stores on Santa Rosa Avenue and at Coddingtown Center in Santa Rosa as vaccination sites. Other locations listed include Target stores at Rohnert Park Expressway in Rohnert Park and Kenilworth Drive in Petaluma.

VaccinateCA, a crowdfunded site that tracks vaccine availability statewide, also confirmed the four stores as vaccination sites.

As of Thursday, CVS’ website states that appointments across California are fully booked. For more information, visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.