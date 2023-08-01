The Taste of the Town Petaluma Educational Foundation Restaurant Raffle is back.

PEF coordinates the raffle to support local restaurants and raise funds benefiting local students and schools. Golden State Lumber and Building Materials is underwriting the raffle so PEF can purchase prizes supporting the restaurants who have donated to PEF events over the years.

Tickets are $20 each. Three prizes will be awarded: $1,000, $500, and $250 each offering a variety of local restaurant gift cards. The drawing will take place at the annual PEF BASH gala on Sept. 16. Winners need not be present to win. To purchase tickets, call the PEF office at (707) 778-4632.

On Sept. 16, PEF will host another legendary night benefiting the mission of PEF to support all 12,000-plus students attending the 36 TK-12 public, not-for-profit, and charter schools in the Petaluma area.

The annual PEF BASH provides members of the public an opportunity to hear how they can partner with others to continue to support the mission of the foundation.

“This year, that message is no different. Now more than ever, our students need us,” emphasized PEF Executive Director Maureen Highland.

PEF receives no public funding. The Foundation raises funds for the annual grant program from individuals, business partnerships and foundations. Since the Foundation was launched in 1982, it has awarded $ 8,926,580 in funding to schools and students through the annual PEF Impact Grant and PEF Scholarship programs.

For more information on the BASH event sponsorships, PEF Impact Grant application process, or to learn how to initiate an endowed fund to provide ongoing support for students attending local schools today, tomorrow and in the future, contact pefinfo.com.