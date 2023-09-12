The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to place a sales tax measure benefiting fire services on the March 2024 ballot.

The measure proposes a half-cent countywide sales tax to support county fire agencies and is expected to generate about $60 million annually. The fund would be distributed between 29 fire entities.

The Sonoma County Fire Chiefs Association led the effort to gather voter signatures over the summer to qualify for the ballot — a renewed bid after a similar tax measure failed in 2020.

The fire chiefs association turned in an estimated 23,492 valid signatures voter signatures. It needed 19,746 signatures to qualify.

Now headed for the ballot, the measure needs only a simple majority to pass because it qualified for the ballot by signatures.

If passed, the measure would be the largest of several countywide voter-approved sales tax hikes supporting public services, the largest of which are set at a quarter-cent and support open space and farmland protection, road and transit upgrades, mental health and homelessness programs and the SMART commuter train system.

