Teachers, parents and students at Loma Vista Immersion Academy Elementary Charter School in Petaluma made a show of solidarity Thursday as they lined Maria Drive in the morning and again in the afternoon, sporting red shirts, chanting and waving signs with messages like “No contract no peace.”

The protesters, who limited their actions to before and after class that day at all five district schools, were letting the community know that unionized teachers in the Old Adobe Union School District have vowed to strike if ongoing negotiations between the teachers and district fail to produce a contract.

The Old Adobe Teachers Association, representing the unionized teachers, announced the pending strike Thursday, Nov. 2 as they began a fact-finding session with the district, according to a news release.

“I hope that we don’t have to go into strike, because that affects student learning. Students are first,” said Gabriel Rivera, who has taught fifth grade at Loma Vista for seven years.

However, he said, “We also should feel supported by our district, and we should be able to support our family and live in the place where we work.” Rivera, who has a child with medical needs, said his current salary and benefits simply aren’t enough.

In a news release, the Old Adobe Teachers Association elaborated on that point, stating that “The average Old Adobe educator pay remains 13% below the 2021-22 statewide average of $88,508. Despite the district having significantly more money to afford a raise that keeps up with the cost of living, management is choosing not to invest in its educators.”

District co-superintendents Cindy Friberg and Michelle Gochberg did not respond to multiple emails from the Argus-Courier seeking comment. School board president Kimberly Shaver and vice president Adriana Smith also did not respond to requests for comment.

Old Adobe, whose district office is on Crinella Drive next to La Tercera Elementary School in Petaluma, has a total of five elementary schools, more than 1,800 students and more than 280 employees.

Gochberg and Friberg began their unprecedented shared roles as co-superintendents in August 2022, starting with an annual base salary of $190,346 each.

Teachers say the standstill in contract negotiations, which have been ongoing since last year, left them with no choice but to vote to authorize a strike. “Nearly 100% of members of the Old Adobe Teachers' Association” approved the authorization, the union said, with the vote followed by a “fact-finding hearing” kicking off between both sides on Thursday – “the last step before OATA leadership is authorized to call a strike.”

The union expected this last step – a panel discussion between representatives from the union and the district, as well as a neutral party from the state – to take about a week.

“The fact finder will make a non-binding oral recommendation and hopefully an agreement will be reached based on the fact finder's recommendation,” said Keith Blascow, Teachers Association spokesperson and a fifth grade teacher at Sonoma Mountain Elementary Charter School.

After that, “If an agreement is not reached, the fact finder will have time to write their non-binding report with recommendations for settlement that will then be submitted to both negotiating parties for consideration.”

“Ultimately, if no deal is reached, there could be a strike,” Blascow said.

Litsa Tanner is a parent of a sixth grade student at Loma Vista who has attended the school since the transitional kindergarten level. She said seeing a lack of progress in getting the teachers a new contract is “frustrating.”

“We have some really dedicated teachers who have been at our school for a really long time, some who have been at the school since the beginning of the opening of (Loma Vista),” she said. “I just think we need to be valuing those teachers that are really committed and be able to keep them on staff.”

In its 2023-24 adopted budget, the district projected total general fund revenues of about $31.9 million, with about $11.2 million in expenditures on teacher salaries and $7.7 million on employee benefits.

It was not immediately clear what the current revenues and available funds are for the district. An emailed request sent to district budget manager Krystle Johnson was not returned.

“Our students rely on a permanent, qualified educator in every classroom. If the district cannot retain its educators, it is a complete disservice to the students we are supposed to serve,” said Teachers Association President Diane Wolmuth in the Nov. 2 news release.

Argus-Courier staff photographer Crissy Pascual contributed to this report.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.