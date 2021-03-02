Teachers shop for free supplies thanks to PEF and Fishman Supply

The Petaluma Educational Foundation teamed up with local longtime family-run business, Fishman Supply Company, to provide needed school supplies for students as they begin the second half of the academic year.

The Pop-Up Free School Supply giveaway for Petaluma area teachers and their students followed all safety protocols, allowing teachers an opportunity to safely shop for free supplies to help their students in need.

All 38 local TK through 12th grade public, private, and charter schools supported by PEF were invited to participate. Teachers shopped from inventory tables filled with new binders, pens, pencils, notebooks, folders, presentation materials, and more.

Participating in the program were representatives from Corona Creek Elementary,Kenilworth Junior High, McKinley Elementary, Penngrove Elementary, Old Adobe Elementary, Meadow Elementary, Valley Vista Elementary, McDowell Elementary, Loma Vista Immersion Academy, Springhill School, Miwok Elementary, Petaluma Accelerated Charter (McKinley campus), Casa Grande High, River Montessori Charter School and the Petaluma City Schools District.

The event was made possible by an in-kind donation of inventory from Fishman Supply Company.

“For more than 50 years, Fishman Supply Company has been providing customers with top quality maintenance, packaging and office supply products. They are proud to be part of our community, and proud to contribute to its strength and quality of life. PEF is proud to partner with Fishman Supply Company in this way as we continue to expand our mission to enhance the educational opportunities for the 12,000-plus students we serve,” said PEF Executive Direction Maureen Highland.

For almost 40 years, PEF programs have provided funding for curriculum-based projects at all grade levels and across a variety of academic focus areas for local schools.

For more information on how to become involved with PEF or make a financial gift to the PEF grant or scholarship programs contact Highland. PEF can also help initiate an endowed fund or legacy gift to provide ongoing support for generations of students attending local schools.