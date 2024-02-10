A 16-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after a single-vehicle crash outside Petaluma this week, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday on Chileno Valley Road. The cause was unsafe speed, California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte said

There were four males in the car, according to the CHP: two 19-year-olds and two 16- year-olds. The driver was one of the 19-year-olds.

Drugs or alcohol were not involved, said deRutte, but two of the teens involved in the crash were “pretty badly injured.” None of the injuries were believed to be life threatening, deRutte said.

Henry-1, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, was on air patrol over Rohnert Park at the time of the crash and was among the emergency responders.

After treating the 16-year-old who appeared most seriously injured — he apparently had been ejected from the vehicle — Henry-1’s crew transported the boy in stable condition to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

No further details, including about the type of vehicle and whether its occupants were wearing seat belts, were immediately available

