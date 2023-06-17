Teen attacked at Petaluma soccer practice

The Petaluma Police Department is looking for three teenagers who jumped and beat another juvenile as he watched a soccer practice at Lucchesi Park.

Just after 7 p.m. Friday, Petaluma Police Department officers were dispatched to the park off North McDowell Blvd. in Petaluma. A boy had been watching soccer practice there, the department said in a news release, when three teens approached him from behind, grabbed and pulled him backwards, and punched him repeatedly.

Multiple adult bystanders intervened by pulling the suspects away from the victim, police said. During the altercation, a hand axe fell from a suspect’s pockets. One of the suspects attempted to retrieve the axe from the ground prior to fleeing, but an adult bystander kicked it away to prevent that from happening.

The suspects fled on foot, two of them heading northbound on Maria Drive and one fleeing southbound on that street.

Witnesses said all three of the male suspects were wearing black ski masks, and were dressed entirely in black. All of them were described as being approximately 15-17 years old, with thin builds. Two of them were white, one was Black.

As of Saturday morning, none of the suspects had been identified. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information pertinent to the investigation is encouraged to contact Petaluma Police Officer Uriel Vazquez at uvazquez@cityofpetaluma.org or 707-781-1248.