Teen suspect arrested in Petaluma vehicle burglary

A 17-year-old from Lakeport was arrested early Thursday morning after a Petaluma resident on Lindberg Lane allegedly saw the teen burglarizing a car.

Petaluma police said they received a call a little after 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 from a person reporting that a male suspect was actively burglarizing their vehicle in the 1000 block of Lindberg Lane.

The caller said their family member went outside to see the person inside the vehicle, removing items from the glove box and center console, before noticing that they were being observed and exiting the vehicle.

At that point, “The suspect lifted up his shirt and removed an object from his waistband area prior to fleeing the area on foot,” police said. “The victim’s family member reported that they believed the object resembled a firearm.”

Officers arrived and soon located the 17-year-old suspect a block away from the scene. The suspect was detained without incident, and police did not find a firearm on him.

Due to the report of a firearm possibly being seen, police conducted a K-9 search of the area for any discarded firearm, but none was located. The suspect was transported and booked at the Sonoma County Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of vehicle tampering.

Petaluma police used the news release as an opportunity to introduce a new K-9 to the department:

“K-9 Pinky is the newest member of the Petaluma Police Department K-9 Unit. She is a 15-month-old Labrador Pointer mix. Pinky was born and bred in Ireland and made her way to Petaluma after being purchased for the K-9 Unit. Unlike our other K-9s, Pinky is a detection-only K-9. She is trained to detect and alert to the odor of 10 different explosives. She is also trained to detect and alert to the odor of firearms and ammunition.”